Pennsylvania's Japanese-Inspired Pagoda Is A Historic Landmark Offering Sweeping Views Atop A Mountain

A glowing pagoda might not be what you'd expect to find in an otherwise classic Pennsylvania city, but if you're planning a trip to the Quaker State, that's what you'll see looming over the city of Reading. About an hour and a half northwest from Philadelphia — one of America's most underrated cities — Reading is known for its pretzels and for appearing as a railroad property on the classic Monopoly board game. The city's unlikely symbol, though, is the Reading Pagoda, a beloved landmark that's watched over the city for over 100 years.

The Pagoda sits on Mount Penn and within the Mount Penn Preserve, high up over Reading. Funnily enough, it's not the only Japanese-inspired marvel in the southeastern corner of Pennsylvania — another is the Shofuso Japanese House and Gardens, one of Philadelphia's best hidden attractions. However, built around 1906, the Pagoda far predates these gardens, and its history is a fascinating blend of cultural fusion and happenstance. Today, travelers can visit the Pagoda by driving up a single, bendy road along Mount Penn, climb its steps, and look out over the hills, rooftops, and railroad lines of Reading — which, from this height, really does resemble a Monopoly board square.