Indiana's Adorable City With Scenic Trails And Quaint Shops Is The Perfect Day Trip From Louisville
Louisville, Kentucky, is a thriving destination and a charming foodie mecca considered to be "The Gateway to the South". It also happens to border Southern Indiana, which means the region's cities, including Salem in Washington County, are easily accessible to locals and tourists. Located less than an hour's drive away from Louisville via Highway 150 and State Road 135, Salem promises the perfect day trip experience. While its proximity to Kentucky's largest city is a plus, this adorable small town with a population of less than 7,000 gives visitors the opportunity to discover scenic trails and quaint shops.
Indiana is rich with natural beauty, and Salem's Lake Salinda is a prime example of this. Situated just off State Road 135, this can be the first stop on your outing. At Lake Salinda, you can take a scenic saunter through the woods on the 4.5-mile Veterans Trail. "This is a wonderful shaded, winding, gentle ups [and] downs, occasional shimmering lake view trail!" reads a review from Google. Take note that users on AllTrails say that it's not uncommon to encounter fallen trees on the path. Likewise, they advise to proceed with caution as a small portion of the loop requires you to walk along State Road 135.
Alternatively, you can traverse the paved Salem Walking Trail that's conveniently accessible from the Washington County Family YMCA. This is a leisurely nature walk that only encompasses 2 miles. Following your time spent outdoors, you can head to the Salem Downtown Historic District. It's known for its public square, lined with shops and eateries. This includes Born, a women's boutique with the latest styles, and Salem Apothecary, offering unique gifts, drinks, and wellness products.
Eat and shop for antiques in Salem, Indiana
In between shopping, grab a bite to eat or a sweet treat at Salem's public square, whose focal point is the grand 19th-century Washington County Court House. Your eyes will also likely gravitate towards El Maguey Mexican Restaurant – it's decorated with string lights and is hard to miss. Open for lunch and dinner daily, El Maguey Mexican Restaurant serves street tacos, nachos, and fajitas. Queso dip, a Midwest classic, is on the menu as well. If the weather permits, enjoy your meal on the terrace overlooking the public square. H & R Bakery is an esteemed local business that boasts a nearly five-star rating on Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google.
The display cases are filled with donuts, cherry turnovers, and an assortment of other pastries. Drinks ranging from coffee to refreshers are also available. While you're here, be sure to take a look at all the model trains and dioramas that are on view. H & R Bakery is closed Sundays and Mondays, but most other days it's open around the clock. For burgers and other typical American fare, there's Raquel's Restaurant & Catering. The eatery has an elegant atmosphere with floral and vintage touches. Raquel's Restaurant & Catering has positive after positive reviews on Google, many of which mention the bacon jam burger.
While the public square is a fun stop, there are other local businesses in Salem worth checking out, such as Huckster's Hall Flea Market, open daily. Housed in an expansive brick building that was formerly a gymnasium, it specializes in antiques and has previously been named one of the best flea markets in Indiana. "...It's a great place for treasure hunters and there are definitely bargains and good deals to be had," reads a review from Google.
Historical and exciting attractions in Salem, Indiana
With outdoor activities, shopping, and dining, your day trip to Salem will be jam-packed. However, there's still more to experience in the small city, namely the John Hay Center. It's a few blocks away from the public square and features the Stevens Memorial Museum. This massive space has all sorts of relics pertaining to Washington County's past, plus the Pioneer Village, which provides a window into the 19th century. Additionally, you can view the home where John Hay, who was President William McKinley's Secretary of State in the late 1800s, was born. But that's not all there is to explore.
The Depot Railroad Museum is also part of the John Hay Center and is within walking distance of the Stevens Memorial Museum. In the mid-1800s, the Monon Railroad was established in Indiana. "It ran the length of the state, from New Albany to Michigan City, with departures out of New Albany to go to Louisville and Chicago," explained George Carpenter from the Monon Railroad Historical-Technical Society to Indiana Public Radio. At The Depot Railroad Museum, you can immerse yourself in the Monon Railroad's history and the role Salem played in it. The John Hay Center is open Thursday to Saturday.
If you decide to plan your day trip for spring, summer, or fall, consider catching a race at the Salem Speedway, where renowned drivers like Frankie Muniz have put the pedal to the metal. Of course, there are other destinations in Southern Indiana near Louisville that may pique your interest. New Albany, known for its quaint culture, mansions, and festivals, is only a nine-minute drive from Louisville, and Spring Mill State Park, offering adventurous hiking trails, caves, and a historic village, is less than 30 minutes from Salem.