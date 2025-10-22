The Best American Cities To Go See Live Theater (Other Than New York), According To Reddit

Home to the famous John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., is an obvious runner-up to New York City in the race for America's best theater city. At the Kennedy Center, you're able to catch those big Broadway tours when they roll through town, as well as some of the most significant touring speakers in the country, like David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz. The Kennedy Center Honors are also held here annually, where deserving actors, writers, and more are presented with lifetime achievement awards in the arts. However, the city also has a lively, small, and independent theater scene hidden amongst its more famous spots.

One Reddit user highlights the closeness of those who keep D.C.'s indie theater community running, writing, "I've been working in D.C. community theater, mostly musicals, for 20 years. I met my husband doing theater. I met almost all of my closest friends doing it." If you're a fan of the iconic playwright William Shakespeare, Washington D.C., not only has the Folger Shakespeare Library (not a theater, but absolutely worth a visit if you're into plays), but the Shakespeare Theatre Company is also an absolutely gorgeous theater in the downtown area that runs the Bard's plays as well as new shows. This theater mounts at least six shows a year, one of which is always a take on a Shakespeare play. In 2026, the theater company will be staging "Othello" in addition to its other programming.

Of course, we can't forget Ford's Theatre – you can see shows here, but given its history, the theater is also now part museum. Before catching your show in the evening, you'll have the opportunity to learn about the history of Abraham Lincoln's assassination, which took place in this very building. The Lincoln Theater is a great option for theater lovers and history buffs who are visiting the nation's capital. Many other small theaters are putting on shows all year-round, with new, engaging work premiering constantly. D.C. is also known as the "Capital of Free Museums," so you'll have more budget to spend on theater tickets.