The Best American Cities To Go See Live Theater (Other Than New York), According To Reddit
New York City is the most popular place in the country to plan a trip based around theater — and for good reason; home to Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway theaters, you could see multiple shows a day here and not get bored. However, just because New York has a reputation for being the nation's top theater destination doesn't mean that it's the only U.S. city with a fantastic theater scene.
Multiple cities around the country have lively and vital arts communities, running everything from Broadway touring productions to old classics, new plays, and cutting-edge comedies. To uncover other great American theater destinations, we turned to Reddit — specifically, we turned to threads where theater lovers, actors, and frequent playgoers shared their favorite performance hubs outside New York. We cross-referenced these recommendations with local arts calendars, theater awards, and critic roundups to ensure each city on our list truly delivers a dynamic stage scene.
From touring Broadway productions and avant-garde local troupes to experimental comedy and Shakespeare in the park, these cities have the kind of exciting arts communities that prove great theater doesn't need a Times Square marquee. So for your next theatrical trip, check out one of these cities instead of the Big Apple.
Chicago
First up, we have the Windy City. If you're visiting Chicago during the winter, you're going to want to have some indoor activities lined up. Luckily, Chicago is a great city to catch some live theater. And, depending on your definition of theater, this fast-paced, frosty city is also a prime location to watch live comedy. Perhaps most famously, Chicago is home to The Second City, which hosts improv shows every night of the week.
If you're here for the theater, you'll be pleased to know that Chicago can definitely compete with New York City. When asked which U.S. city is the healthiest competitor to the Big Apple, one Reddit user writes, "Chicago, 100%. It has a large vibrant storefront theatre scene along with many reputable non-profit theatres." Not only does this city receive its share of Broadway tours coming through, but the homegrown comedy scene also has scrappy spirit in spades. Theaters like Steppenwolf have become artistic behemoths. Steppenwolf Theatre Company is a beloved Chicago institution that focuses on developing new plays. In December 2025, you can catch "Mister Romantic," which is written and performed by John C. Reilly.
And that's not all. There are over 200 theater companies in Chicago, ranging in size from Broadway-style theaters in Chicago's Loop Retail Historic District to small independent companies all over the city and the suburbs. One of Chicago's hippest neighborhoods is even an artsy gem with Victorian-era beauty and cobbled streets. Be sure to check out some of these smaller artistic communities alongside the city's iconic staples. After all, this is a city known for its indie artistic spirit.
Washington D.C.
Home to the famous John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., is an obvious runner-up to New York City in the race for America's best theater city. At the Kennedy Center, you're able to catch those big Broadway tours when they roll through town, as well as some of the most significant touring speakers in the country, like David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz. The Kennedy Center Honors are also held here annually, where deserving actors, writers, and more are presented with lifetime achievement awards in the arts. However, the city also has a lively, small, and independent theater scene hidden amongst its more famous spots.
One Reddit user highlights the closeness of those who keep D.C.'s indie theater community running, writing, "I've been working in D.C. community theater, mostly musicals, for 20 years. I met my husband doing theater. I met almost all of my closest friends doing it." If you're a fan of the iconic playwright William Shakespeare, Washington D.C., not only has the Folger Shakespeare Library (not a theater, but absolutely worth a visit if you're into plays), but the Shakespeare Theatre Company is also an absolutely gorgeous theater in the downtown area that runs the Bard's plays as well as new shows. This theater mounts at least six shows a year, one of which is always a take on a Shakespeare play. In 2026, the theater company will be staging "Othello" in addition to its other programming.
Of course, we can't forget Ford's Theatre – you can see shows here, but given its history, the theater is also now part museum. Before catching your show in the evening, you'll have the opportunity to learn about the history of Abraham Lincoln's assassination, which took place in this very building. The Lincoln Theater is a great option for theater lovers and history buffs who are visiting the nation's capital. Many other small theaters are putting on shows all year-round, with new, engaging work premiering constantly. D.C. is also known as the "Capital of Free Museums," so you'll have more budget to spend on theater tickets.
Minneapolis
If you're not a Midwesterner, this may be a surprising entry on the list, but Minneapolis leads the way in theater outside of New York. It's no secret among locals, though. One Minneapolis native took to Reddit to sing the city's theater scene's praises, writing that it is "exceptional for the city's size and region." Another Reddit user wrote, "I was really surprised at the arts scene here. Keep in mind, people are cooped up 6-7 months every year, so arts performances and other indoor events are popular and well developed."
This Minnesota city is an incredibly artsy destination, with dozens of museums, rock clubs, and theaters dotted around the perimeter. Director Sir Tyrone Guthrie moved to Minneapolis in 1963, where he founded his own company. The Guthrie Theater has remained open ever since, starting with a production of "Hamlet" in 1963, and is a staple in the city's theater scene. Don't just settle for the most famous option, though; Minneapolis is also home to over 200 theaters and the annual Minnesota Fringe Festival, where work from new artists is performed. In 2025, the festival hosted over 550 performances of about 100 shows.
Minneapolis is not just a city you drive into to catch that one touring show; it has a thriving community of artists creating new work, and a whole theater district, where you'll find four of the city's largest theaters: The Orpheum Theatre, State Theatre, Pantages Theatre, and Dudley Riggs Theatre. The Twin Cities area is also home to several organizations adjacent to live theater. Brave New Workshop puts on sketch comedy and improv shows, and the Children's Theater Company is the United States' largest theater staging productions aimed at children. Between its myriad of venues and practices, Minneapolis is a great theater city for the whole family, with arts programming for every age.
Philadelphia
Many tourists may think of Philadelphia as nothing more than a Pennsylvania city with rich history and an amazing food scene. But alongside some of the city's most famous attractions, such as the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, you'll also find a thriving arts scene. Theater in particular shines here, and in smaller companies especially. One Reddit user writes that the city's best theaters usually stage "weirder and outsider-y stuff," going on to say, "The DIY theatre scene in Philly has really been thriving.
However, try to also check out some of the city's mid-size theaters. Arden Theatre Company is a fantastic regional theater, and perhaps the best in Philadelphia. At The Wilma, you can catch new work or modern adaptations of classics like "Hamlet." Lantern Theater Company stages many fan-favorite productions, from William Shakespeare to Anton Chekhov. For a more local experience, check out Azuka Theatre, which is constantly producing new work by young, local playwrights. This theater has a pay-what-you-wish ticket system to help make the arts inclusive and accessible for everyone.
Philadelphia is kind of like a smaller New York. You've got your big music venues and theaters, and your small scrappy theaters, clubs, and bars all over the city, known for staging indie performances. Like in New York, you'll find a similar scene of new work being produced in the City of Brotherly Love, from drama to comedy to music. Philly is also home to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, which is held every September. This festival was modeled after the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival. For the entire month, new, out-of-the-ordinary work is staged throughout the city. This is a great chance to see some up-and-coming theater artists in the city.