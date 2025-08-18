This Pennsylvania City With Rich History And An Amazing Food Scene Is One Of America's Top Travel Destinations

Travelers seeking to combine a passion for American history with a live-for-today eagerness for fantastic food might consider navigating New York City on their next vacation. But there, you'll have to avoid tourist traps like Times Square. Just two hours away by car, Philadelphia boasts the same assets on a more manageable scale (and it's more reasonably priced), making it one of America's top travel spots.

Says who? No less than TripAdvisor named it one of the country's Best of the Best Destinations. The website notes that visitors should make it a point to see famous sites like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, the building where both the Constitution and Declaration of Independence were drafted by the Founding Fathers. However, museums and cuisine are just as much a part of what makes Pennsylvania's biggest city a standout.

Founded in 1682, Philadelphia is America's sixth-largest city by population. Unless you drive or take the train, you'll most likely fly into Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). It's about 10 miles from the center of town, so plan to get an Uber or Lyft to your hotel. Prefer a boutique lodging to one of the big chains? Try elegantly decorated, luxurious The Franklin on Rittenhouse, 15 minutes from City Hall. If you prefer something closer to the action, look for a hotel near Reading Terminal Market and Chinatown, which allows you to get pretty much anywhere you want to go on foot. Anywhere labeled "City Center" will probably do, but Tripadvisor's top pick is the historically chic Loews Philadelphia Hotel.