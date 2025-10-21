Nestled In Maine's Heartland Lies A Charming Rural Town Offering Natural Beauty And Hunting Adventures
The state of Maine is well known for vacation spots along its rugged coast. Visitors explore postcard-worthy scenery in Acadia National Park or escape to feast on endless lobster at the coastal city of Bar Harbor. But few venture into Maine's heartland to experience the authentic, rural appeal and natural beauty that lies within. If you're seeking a charming town with access to hunting and the great outdoors, take a look at Chesterville and all it has to offer.
Chesterville is a quaint hamlet of 1,326 residents located in the forested, rolling hills of central Maine. It definitely feels remote, but it's actually fairly easy to reach. If you're flying in, the closest commercial airports are Portland International Jetport (PWM) at 71 miles away and Bangor International Airport (BGR) at a distance of 89 miles. Both offer a large selection of rental car agencies situated on the premises, and the driving time to Chesterville is approximately 90 minutes from either location. If a road trip is more your speed, Boston, Massachusetts, is 177 miles to the south, and Burlington, Vermont, is 208 miles west, about a 3.5 and four-hour drive, respectively, depending on traffic.
Being truly rural, lodging options are limited. There are a few vacation rentals available through marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo. However, if you desire more conventional accommodations, the neighboring town of Farmington, roughly 10 miles away, is your best bet for hotels, motels, and inns. If roughing it is more your style, Troll Valley Campground in Farmington has 36 sites that can accommodate both tents and recreational vehicles. As a bonus, the campground is home to one of the best disc golf courses in the state!
Chesterville is brimming with rural charm
Consisting of a few intersecting country roads, no traffic lights, cut through the forest and lined with quaint homes and a few small businesses, Chesterville possesses all of the hallmarks of a charming, rural town. You'll find a white church with its small steeple, built in 1851, that's now the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House. There's even a small waterfall created by a dam in Wilson Stream, which runs through the heart of the town. It's like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life.
The businesses couldn't be more perfect for the setting. You have the Chesterville Corner Store for gas, bait, groceries, beverages, and the only cooked meals in town — from burgers to their famous breakfast sandwiches. If you're hoping to cook up a locally sourced farm-to-table meal, JB Farm has you covered. There you can pick up meats from their farm-raised stock, such as beef and poultry, as well as pickled local vegetables, baked goods, and maple syrup products. Finally, for a diversion, stop in and check out the vintage glasswork and other curios at Chesterville Antiques.
This idyllic picture is not complete without a wooden dock stretching into a tranquil pond, and again, Chesterville provides. Sand Pond has clear waters, a sandy beach, and is a popular spot to swim, paddle, picnic, and enjoy the weather in the warmer months. Cast your fishing pole from the dock and see how long it takes before you start whistling the theme from "The Andy Griffith Show."
Hunting and outdoor adventure in Chesterville
Maine is famous for its rugged wilderness and the hunting opportunities found therein. If hunting is your recreation of choice to get out and experience the beauty of the great outdoors, Chesterville is an ideal spot to visit, as it directly abuts the 1,800-acre Chesterfield Wildlife Management Area. There are 71 Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in Maine, which are managed by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Their purpose is to preserve, protect, and enhance wildlife resources in the state. WMAs are open for public recreation, including hunting and fishing.
The Chesterville WMA primarily consists of marshland running alongside Wilson Stream, which is then surrounded by lush forest. Waterfowl such as black ducks and hooded mergansers are the most common game; however, there are also deer in the area. Be sure to check all laws and regulations to ensure you have the correct permits and know the rules relating to placing blinds. To make the process simpler, consider employing a local guide service and lean on their knowledge of the area to maximize your hunting enjoyment.
If hunting is not your cup of tea, there are plenty of other ways to relish this gorgeous landscape. The WMA is a popular location for bird-watching, so grab your binoculars and see if you can spot a few species. Wilson Stream presents the opportunity to test out your angling skills from a canoe, kayak, or along the shore. Smallmouth bass, brook trout, and fallfish are the most popular fish to catch. There are also a multitude of small ponds in Chesterville to explore. Plan ahead and be sure to keep those fishing rods protected by pool noodles so you're not dealing with broken rods while the fish are biting!