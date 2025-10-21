Nestled In Maine's Heartland Lies A Charming Rural Town Offering Natural Beauty And Hunting Adventures

The state of Maine is well known for vacation spots along its rugged coast. Visitors explore postcard-worthy scenery in Acadia National Park or escape to feast on endless lobster at the coastal city of Bar Harbor. But few venture into Maine's heartland to experience the authentic, rural appeal and natural beauty that lies within. If you're seeking a charming town with access to hunting and the great outdoors, take a look at Chesterville and all it has to offer.

Chesterville is a quaint hamlet of 1,326 residents located in the forested, rolling hills of central Maine. It definitely feels remote, but it's actually fairly easy to reach. If you're flying in, the closest commercial airports are Portland International Jetport (PWM) at 71 miles away and Bangor International Airport (BGR) at a distance of 89 miles. Both offer a large selection of rental car agencies situated on the premises, and the driving time to Chesterville is approximately 90 minutes from either location. If a road trip is more your speed, Boston, Massachusetts, is 177 miles to the south, and Burlington, Vermont, is 208 miles west, about a 3.5 and four-hour drive, respectively, depending on traffic.

Being truly rural, lodging options are limited. There are a few vacation rentals available through marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo. However, if you desire more conventional accommodations, the neighboring town of Farmington, roughly 10 miles away, is your best bet for hotels, motels, and inns. If roughing it is more your style, Troll Valley Campground in Farmington has 36 sites that can accommodate both tents and recreational vehicles. As a bonus, the campground is home to one of the best disc golf courses in the state!