10 Incredible Resort Pools That Are Worth Skipping The Beach For (From The Caribbean To Bermuda)

If ever a pool were designed for the silver screen, it would be the Versailles Pool at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort on Nassau's Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The pool terrace features gardens designed after those at the Palace of Versailles, with stone steps that really feel more like Europe than the Caribbean. This pool is an adults-only sanctuary designed for guests aged 16 and over. Guests are invited to relax on white loungers while taking in the view of the Versailles Gardens. One Tripadvisor guest specifically encouraged other visitors to spend time at this pool rather than on the beach: "It's worth remembering to also use the gorgeous hotel pool which had magnificent views of the Versailles gardens- at times, we were the only guests using it so we had it all to ourselves."

If you're traveling with children or want a different vibe, The Ocean Club also has two other public pools. The family lagoon pool features a waterfall and beach-style entry, plus plenty of kid-centric activities so parents can still relax. Meanwhile, the 125-foot infinity pool offers sweeping Atlantic views. For travelers who want a pool day that feels as glamorous as any beach in Nassau, The Ocean Club proves that sometimes the best views in the Bahamas can be found without leaving your resort. And, while you're in the area, you can even sneak in a round of golf at nearby Atlantis Paradise Island.