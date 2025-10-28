10 Incredible Resort Pools That Are Worth Skipping The Beach For (From The Caribbean To Bermuda)
When travelers dream of a Caribbean or Mexican getaway, the first image that often comes to mind is the beach. Jet-setters imagine themselves walking on miles of soft sand and dipping their toes in perfect blue water. Today's resort pools, though, are making a case to share the spotlight with even the most beautiful beaches. In fact, in some destinations, the pools are so spectacular that they can rival the beach. You may even find yourself forgoing a beach day for a pool day.
Hotels from Mexico to Bermuda have invested in pools that are a destination in themselves. There are cliffside infinity pools, family-friendly water park complexes, and design-focused sanctuaries where all of your cares can melt away. This guide highlights some of the most extraordinary resort pools in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Bermuda. From the terraces of The Ocean Club in Nassau to the private infinity pools at Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, these destinations prove that the pool deck can sometimes outshine the sand and surf.
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort — Nassau, Bahamas
If ever a pool were designed for the silver screen, it would be the Versailles Pool at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort on Nassau's Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The pool terrace features gardens designed after those at the Palace of Versailles, with stone steps that really feel more like Europe than the Caribbean. This pool is an adults-only sanctuary designed for guests aged 16 and over. Guests are invited to relax on white loungers while taking in the view of the Versailles Gardens. One Tripadvisor guest specifically encouraged other visitors to spend time at this pool rather than on the beach: "It's worth remembering to also use the gorgeous hotel pool which had magnificent views of the Versailles gardens- at times, we were the only guests using it so we had it all to ourselves."
If you're traveling with children or want a different vibe, The Ocean Club also has two other public pools. The family lagoon pool features a waterfall and beach-style entry, plus plenty of kid-centric activities so parents can still relax. Meanwhile, the 125-foot infinity pool offers sweeping Atlantic views. For travelers who want a pool day that feels as glamorous as any beach in Nassau, The Ocean Club proves that sometimes the best views in the Bahamas can be found without leaving your resort. And, while you're in the area, you can even sneak in a round of golf at nearby Atlantis Paradise Island.
El Conquistador Resort — Fajardo, Puerto Rico
Situated on a bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, offers striking views. For many guests, the main pool deck is a highlight of their stay. With hot tubs, private cabanas, and a swim-up bar, this pool complex is a spot where you can soak in Puerto Rico's beauty without even setting foot on the beach. In addition, the resort features an infinity pool that seems to meld right into the Atlantic Ocean. One Tripadvisor guest gushed, "Don't miss the infinity pool! IT IS A GREAT EXPERIENCE!"
El Conquistador is a family-friendly property, and its Coqui Water Park is another major draw. The space includes a lazy river, three water slides, multiple pools, and activities for kids of all ages.. Parents can take advantage of the park's more sophisticated infinity pool. Plus, there are food and beverage options for the entire family. Another draw of this resort is its mid-range pricing. Rooms typically run between $300 and $350 per night, making El Conquistador more accessible than luxury Caribbean resorts, such as the St. Regis, with comparable amenities.
Jade Mountain — St. Lucia
Located in one of the most affordable Caribbean paradises is Jade Mountain in St. Lucia. Situated above Anse Chastanet's 600-acre beachfront estate, this architectural gem of a resort is built directly into the hillside, with every suite, called "sanctuaries" here, designed to help guests become one with the scenery. The crown jewel of each sanctuary is a private infinity pool with views of the Pitons, St. Lucia's iconic twin volcanic peaks. The pools are part of the resort's design and are one of the first things visitors notice. With sizes ranging from 400 to 900 square feet, no two pools are alike in color or shape.
The suites at Jade Mountain are intended to function as a personal retreat where the line between indoors and outdoors blurs. At this dreamy resort, the pool becomes guests' destination, eliminating the need to ever wander down to the beach if they don't want to. Unsurprisingly, the hotel markets itself as the "most romantic resort in the Caribbean", and it has the reputation to back it up. Whether you're looking to plan the perfect proposal, create unforgettable honeymoon memories, or renew your vows after decades together, Jade Mountain's staff can make your dreams come true.
Fairmont Southampton — Bermuda
Built on a bluff overlooking Bermuda's iconic pink-sand coast, the Fairmont Southampton has been one of the island's most beloved resorts since it opened in 1972. Though this property is currently closed for the largest renovation project in Bermuda's history, it is slated to fully reopen in spring 2026, promising to return better than ever with refreshed rooms, upgraded amenities, and updated leisure areas. If you're a traveler who values pool time as much as beach time, this reopening should be on your radar. Among the Fairmont Southampton's standout features is its outdoor clifftop pool. In addition to this showstopping amenity, the resort offers a heated indoor pool with views of the award-winning golf course and ocean.
Reviewers consistently rank the Fairmont Southampton's pool complex as among the best in Bermuda, citing the views and service as so top-notch, you won't even need to head down to the beach. A Google reviewer noted that the outdoor pool, in particular, is family-friendly: "The outdoor pool was a lot of fun – the kids could swim with mermaid tails. They even had a hot tub! The spa pool (indoors) was open in the evening to the kids, too. It was serene." One more bonus? From New York City, it can be faster to fly to this tropical island than to drive to the Hamptons. For those planning a 2026 getaway, the Fairmont Southampton offers a pool worth bookmarking.
Amanyara — Turks & Caicos
In a region filled with stunning beaches, Amanyara proves that sometimes the most memorable Caribbean waters are found poolside. One of the ultra-luxury Aman brand's properties, Amanyara, was built on the western shore of Providenciales. This exclusive retreat is one of the most sought-after enclaves in Turks & Caicos, with its private 700-square-foot pool pavilions serving as the heart of every suite. Surrounded by greenery, these private pools are the perfect place to laze away the afternoon.
Amanyara, like the wider Aman family, largely caters to affluent travelers seeking restorative luxury. Between the private infinity pools, wellness immersion program, and onsite fine dining, there's little reason for guests to leave this resort to venture to the beach. There's also a public pool available, which one Tripadvisor reviewer described as, "Chic, chic, überchic...the main swimming pool is very large, darkly tinted, and offers a stunning view on the Atlantic Ocean." If, however, you do decide to leave Aman's serene premises, don't miss Turks & Caicos' beautiful barrier reef just steps from the shore. Amanyara is an undeniably incredible property, but staying there does come at a price. Prices could go as high as $3,414 per day for a three-night stay.
GoldenEye — Oracabessa, Jamaica
Few Caribbean resorts carry the cultural cachet of Ian Fleming's GoldenEye. Once the private estate of the literary legend, this coastal retreat is where Fleming penned all 14 "James Bond" novels. Long considered one of the most stunning tropical islands where celebrities vacation, Jamaica's GoldenEye has played host to everyone from Truman Capote to Bono. Today, GoldenEye has been turned into a boutique resort where the pools are just as incredible as the local beaches. Rather than a single main pool, GoldenEye features naturally flowing swimming areas. The resort invites guests to imagine its Lagoon area as a 250-meter pool. It's part seawater and part freshwater, and it's always warm and clear, perfect for a relaxing swim. The pools here have an organic quality and are ideal for those who prefer a more natural feel over an overly manufactured waterpark experience.
In the years since Fleming escaped to GoldenEye, the resort's star power has only grown. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "If you're looking for total and complete privacy, a place where no one will bat an eyelash if you're barefoot at dinner, and spectacular pools and lagoons- go to GoldenEye." The same guest shared they saw Grace Jones at the hotel bar. GoldenEye's pool complex, much like its guest list at any given moment, is so enticing that you could easily skip the beach in its entirety.
Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Puerto Rico
At Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve property, the pool experience is as carefully curated as the resort as a whole. Built on 50 acres of land previously owned by the Rockefeller family, Dorado Beach is now the poster child for modern luxury. Dorado Beach is home to three pools, each with its own unique character. The eastern pool tends to be frequented by families with children, while its western counterpart was described as "stunning, calm, and gorgeous" in a Luxury Executive review. The third public pool can be found in the property's onsite water park.
In addition to communal pools, several of this Ritz-Carlton property's suites and residences are equipped with private plunge pools. This is the pinnacle of privacy for guests who want to stay away from prying eyes. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared that the pools, in all of their forms, were a highlight of their visit: "We stayed on the West end in a room with a plunge pool and it was quiet and beautiful. The kids liked being able to go from the beach, to the resort pools, and then back to our pool as they wanted." If you're looking for a vacation where the pools just might outshine the nearby beaches, Dorado Beach could be your perfect match.
Grand Velas Riviera Maya — Mexico
At Mexico's Grand Velas Riviera Maya, the beach is only steps away, but the resort's trio of pool experiences makes a strong case for lounging poolside instead. The adults-only pool that is part of the "Zen Grand Experience" is a sanctuary of calm designed for grown-ups who want to get away from it all. Families who book the "Ambassador Experience" will want to check out the infinity pool area, which is near the Kids' and Teens' Clubs, so everyone can make unforgettable memories together. Finally, the "Grand Class Experience" comes complete with private plunge pools and hot tubs, allowing couples to reconnect without the distractions of the outside world.
No matter which pool you choose, Grand Velas' all-inclusive vacation packages offer luxury touches for all ages. From games like beach volleyball for the whole family to eight unique onsite restaurants, you'll have few reasons to leave Grand Velas during your stay. One recent Tripadvisor reviewer praised everything about this resort, but particularly enjoyed the pools, "The pools and other amenities are extremely spacious and well kept. Rooms are nice and big. The Zen experience, where we stayed, has plunge pools in the ground floor suites." Another echoed this sentiment, even thanking specific staff members for their attentive service, "Our kids ages 6-13 loved teens club ping pong & pool, kids club hair wraps for our girls, foam parties pool side, rock wall climbing, snow cones, snorkeling on the ocean and the trampolines! The poolside service from Orlando, Luis, and Iran was flawless!"
Grand Sirenis Punta Cana Resort — Dominican Republic
Grand Sirenis Punta Cana Resort proves that not every spectacular pool experience requires a luxury budget. This Dominican Republic property offers rooms that are regularly priced under $200 per night, making it the most affordable option on this list. The resort's pools include two pools for adults and two for children. There are also sun terraces to relax on. For those who like action-packed vacations, the resort is also home to the AquaGames water park, a favorite for families. With multiple slides, splash zones, and play structures, this will keep kids (and their parents) entertained for hours.
With such a variety of options, it's easy for Grand Sirenis guests to spend their entire vacation without leaving the resort. The beach just may become an afterthought for your family, as well. One guest shared that this resort is a particularly great choice for multigenerational travel, "We were with our adult children and 4 grandkids. The water park was a big hit with everyone. The food and drinks were great there too."
Eden Rock — St. Barths
Eden Rock in St. Barths is the epitome of glamour. Since the 1950s, the property has attracted a revolving door of glittering guests, including Howard Hughes, Greta Garbo, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' sister, Lee Radziwill. Today, Eden Rock still maintains an aura of exclusivity and refinement. Often considered one of the "Grand Dames" of the Caribbean — whether or not it respectfully eschews the label is a matter of some debate — this boutique property has been a legend for longer than this writer has been alive.
What sets Eden Rock apart from many of the other properties on this list is that it actually doesn't have a communal pool. Rather, the resort is known for its private cliffside plunge pools, carefully built into suites that overlook St. Jean Bay. This sense of total privacy makes Eden Rock particularly appealing for honeymooners, celebrities, and anyone who is looking for seclusion from St. Barths' public beaches. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "We had a gorgeous villa with a heated pool which was amazing." Even without a traditional pool complex, Eden Rock's private pools are the epitome of why people visit St. Barths in the first place: The trifecta of exclusivity, glamour, and entering a rarified plane of existence.
Methodology
I created this guide from traveler reviews, official resort websites, and reputational coverage featured in respected travel outlets. The focus was not merely on identifying the biggest or most famous pools, but on sharing unique options that provide guests with unique reasons to visit. The resorts I included were selected based on three main factors — design, views, and unique features. The Ocean Club and GoldenEye, for example, both have cinematic appeal for affluent vacationers, while Grand Sirenis offers an affordable pool experience for the whole family without sacrificing amenities. I wanted to include something for everyone, no matter how they choose to travel, because there are plenty of Caribbean and Mexican pools that can make it worth skipping the beach.