Texas' Wildly Underrated Coastal Community Is A Paradise For Free Beach Camping And Friendly Vibes

In Texas, there are quiet stretches of coastline waiting to be discovered. Underrated towns like Freeport, with its unmatched boating, fishing, and views, as well as the quiet beaches and wildlife of San José Island, invite tourists to explore them. Another surprising coastal community in the Lone Star State that should be on your radar is Magnolia Beach.

Found in Calhoun County, the community can be traced back to the late nineteenth century, when the area was developed as a coastal resort. Back then, its cottages and fig farms gave rise to a close-knit settlement that endures today. But, if you happen to be arriving by RV or camper, Magnolia Beach provides some perks that very few other communities offer, including free boondock-style camping right on the beach.

Getting there feels like a short adventure of its own. From Corpus Christi International Airport, visitors can drive 90-odd miles northeast along a byway that's framed by marshland and open skies. Upon arrival, visitors find miles of hard-packed sand perfect for camping, kayaking, or watching the sunrise in peace. In addition to the free beach camping, there are several other RV parks in the area, and the nearby towns and nature reserves offer plenty more ways to soak up the sun and sea.