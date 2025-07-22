Texas' Underrated Island Surrounded By Pristine Gulf Coast Waters Boasts Quiet Beaches And Wildlife

The Texas Gulf Coast is filled with scenic destinations along the water, spanning over 350 miles between Louisiana and the Mexico border. Along this expansive region of waterside communities, there's wildlife and beach nooks just waiting to be discovered. While spring break crowds and vacationers often gravitate towards the beautiful beaches and southern charm of Brownsville or Galveston, many other travelers are looking for a new beach or a serene escape from the crowds.

Imagine a privately owned, undeveloped island destination on the south Texas coast that the public can enjoy. The idea may seem like a dream, but a visit to San José Island can quickly make it a reality. St. Jo, as it's affectionately known, is a privately owned 21-mile strip of land that sits near Port Aransas. That puts it about three hours south of San Antonio and four hours southwest of Houston, both of which have international airports.

While a car gets you to Port Aransas, the island itself is only accessible by ferry. Once on the island, visitors are able to access a golden strip of beach sand that's home to some of the most unique fishing and wildlife experiences in the Gulf Region. It's the perfect place to cast a line in the surf, search for seashells, or just spend the day soaking up the Texas sunshine.