Texas' Underrated Island Surrounded By Pristine Gulf Coast Waters Boasts Quiet Beaches And Wildlife
The Texas Gulf Coast is filled with scenic destinations along the water, spanning over 350 miles between Louisiana and the Mexico border. Along this expansive region of waterside communities, there's wildlife and beach nooks just waiting to be discovered. While spring break crowds and vacationers often gravitate towards the beautiful beaches and southern charm of Brownsville or Galveston, many other travelers are looking for a new beach or a serene escape from the crowds.
Imagine a privately owned, undeveloped island destination on the south Texas coast that the public can enjoy. The idea may seem like a dream, but a visit to San José Island can quickly make it a reality. St. Jo, as it's affectionately known, is a privately owned 21-mile strip of land that sits near Port Aransas. That puts it about three hours south of San Antonio and four hours southwest of Houston, both of which have international airports.
While a car gets you to Port Aransas, the island itself is only accessible by ferry. Once on the island, visitors are able to access a golden strip of beach sand that's home to some of the most unique fishing and wildlife experiences in the Gulf Region. It's the perfect place to cast a line in the surf, search for seashells, or just spend the day soaking up the Texas sunshine.
San José Island remains untouched by developers
San José Island was previously the fishing and hunting refuge owned by oil tycoon Sid Richardson, who hosted U.S. Presidents on the island. The land was passed to his nephew Perry Bass and remains owned by the Bass Family to this day, making it an undeveloped sanctuary ideal for preservation. Though it is privately owned, the public can access the island's beach for a visit, with serenity that feels a world away from neighboring Port Aransas. Though undeveloped and devoid of any shops, restaurants, or amenities, it's an adventure of solitude when visiting the island where the first United States flag was flown in Texas in 1845.
Many call San José and the surrounding areas of Port Aransas Bay the "Fishing Capital of Texas." The variety of wildlife, both underwater and birdwatching above ground, is impressive. There's redfish, flounder, speckled trout, and more in the waters, and fish can be caught on the ferry pier or along the miles of beachfront that appear untouched. North Jetty, which forms the rocky breakwater that protects Aransas Pass, is also a popular spot from which to cast your lines into the water.
By land, there are no facilities or even restrooms on the beach, but the emptiness is what visitors say adds to the wonder. The land on St. Jo is predominantly golden beach sand hit by docile shoreline waves, and there are touches of Gulf Coast wilderness. No matter how San José is explored, it gives visitors a sense of solitude not often found on other Gulf islands.
How to plan a visit to San José Island
Locals and visitors can only access San José Island by ferry, which takes off from the Port Aransas Fisherman's Wharf. The Jetty Boat ride to the island is a fun but short ride, but can be a bit choppy against the waves, according to visitors. Riding costs $20 for adults and $10 for children aged 6 to 12. It's best to plan ahead for the trip with your own food, water, and resources to enjoy your time on the island. There is no shade on the island, so plan accordingly to spend the day out in the elements.
The primary rule for exploration on the island is that visitors must stay on the beach below the high tide line, but otherwise, you are free to roam. While some visitors complain about trash on the shorelines, others are more focused on the incredible seashell finds up and down the beach. Pro tip: Be sure to bring an extra bag or two for the variety of shells, sand dollars, and beach treasures that make for great keepsakes.
To make a return to Port Aransas, visitors catch the ferry that typically leaves St. Jo a handful of times of day during daytime hours. Port Aransas is known for offering an affordable beach vacation; it's a golf cart and bicycle-friendly community with hotels, shops, and restaurants that sit just steps from the waterways. There's a variety of sea-to-table experiences to sample fresh seafood caught in the Gulf, and drink spots like Fins Grill and Icehouse at the marina make for a great place to say cheers to a day of exploration along the Gulf Coast of Texas.