Between Indianapolis And South Bend Is Indiana's Charming Town With Unique Festivals And Circus Memorabilia
There is a sense of nostalgia when thinking of the circus — seeing the lion tamers and clown cars for the very first time. A charming little town in Indiana, known as the "Circus Capital of the World," lets you experience high-wire acts and family-friendly festivals that will excite your inner child. Visitors can see thrilling trapeze acts and take a walk down memory lane with posters and memorabilia from the golden age of the great American circus. Besides the Big Top action, Peru is surrounded by breathtaking natural areas, perfect for those who love the outdoors.
Situated about 85 miles from Indianapolis International Airport (IND) and 80 miles from South Bend International Airport (SBN), Peru's location provides a mix of convenience and small-town charm. It is close to major travel hubs and respected universities, while retaining its unique flavor as an eclectic circus mecca. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy fishing and camping on nearby Mississinewa Lake, close to the scenic Lost Sister Trail and historic Francis Slocum Cemetery. The area is home to Seven Pillars Nature Preserve, Indiana's secret oasis, with scenic trails and perfect hiking. This stunning area, located on the southern banks of the Mississinewa River, is home to bald eagles and beautiful wildflower fields.
Other charming towns in Indiana have bald eagles and forest trails, but this is a place where you can make all your Big Top dreams come true. With all the festivals, museums, and circus acts around, visitors will find plenty of family-friendly entertainment in town. Racing fans will appreciate the two tracks in town: Bunker Hill Dragstrip and Miami County Speedway. The drag strip features stock car racing, while the speedway features a micro sprint track. Birdwatchers will enjoy Mississinewa Reservoir, a lovely place for hiking, biking, and animal viewing.
A city with circus history, festivals, and parades
The town's circus history began in the late 1880s, when Ben Wallace began his enterprise. He bought some animals and equipment, then debuted his act with a lively parade seen by 5,000 attendees. Wallace's act became popular on the road, coming back to Peru each winter. The town quickly filled with performers and workers as the circus grew in popularity, with the occasional elephant sighting along the river. Wallace's show had achieved amazing success by 1907 — rivaling that of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey – until a flood devastated his circus in 1913.
After Wallace passed away, the land was sold to the American Circus Corporation to house the magnificent menagerie of animals and performers, and later sold to John Ringling in 1929. A variety of circus acts continued to come here in the winters, including Ringling's. The Great Depression dealt another hard blow to the circus, and the winter quarters were never the same. At the International Circus Hall of Fame, guests can see artifacts and photographs from the more prosperous days of the circus, including the buildings where the Wallace, Ringling, and the American Circus Corporation housed their acts in the winter. Visitors can see circus barns where they kept animals, still standing from the 1920s, and learn about the talented performers who brought the circus to life back in the day.
Home to the Peru Amateur Youth Circus and Circus City Festival, this circus mecca boasts thrilling trapeze acts and spectacular performances for those who visit. Each July, the Circus City Festival takes center stage to showcase Miami County's youth circus performers and their astonishing acrobatics. The festival features the second biggest parade in the state, and 6 days of amazing music and performances.
Explore museums and memorabilia in this Big Top Town
Spectators will be mesmerized by jugglers and precarious balancing acts, effortlessly executed by the 200 performers who train hard for this event. Kids will love the clowns, rides, and games, complete with balloon animals and face paint. Festival attendees can expect thrilling high-wire balancing acts and mouth-watering food at this delightful summertime event, fun for the whole family.
Besides being a circus museum and home of the shows' winter quarters, the International Circus Hall of Fame features a collection of classic rolling cages, wagons, and carriages used in touring caravans, available for rent as movie props. Visitors can see tiny hand-made miniatures of the Big Top at the Circus Model Builder's Museum and Hall of Fame, also on the premises. Stay the night in the historic winter quarters, like the circus folk did back in the day, for a truly immersive experience. There are cabins and primitive camping options on the Mississinewa River; the Circus Hall of Fame has camping too, but is temporarily closed until May 2026.
Aside from circus memorabilia, visitors can explore Cold War-era aircrafts at the Grissom Air Museum. The museum features a B-58 Rocket Sled, a unique prototype known as "The Texas Hustler." It was the first supersonic bomber, and additional testing was required to make it safe for pilots. Visitors can sit in the cockpit of an F-4 Phantom and see a variety of military aircraft that have been used in wars throughout recent history. A fascinating place to learn about the area's natural history is the Miami County Museum, featuring pioneer artifacts from 1910. You'll see vintage carriages and vibrant exhibits detailing the town's early history.