Between Indianapolis And South Bend Is Indiana's Charming Town With Unique Festivals And Circus Memorabilia

There is a sense of nostalgia when thinking of the circus — seeing the lion tamers and clown cars for the very first time. A charming little town in Indiana, known as the "Circus Capital of the World," lets you experience high-wire acts and family-friendly festivals that will excite your inner child. Visitors can see thrilling trapeze acts and take a walk down memory lane with posters and memorabilia from the golden age of the great American circus. Besides the Big Top action, Peru is surrounded by breathtaking natural areas, perfect for those who love the outdoors.

Situated about 85 miles from Indianapolis International Airport (IND) and 80 miles from South Bend International Airport (SBN), Peru's location provides a mix of convenience and small-town charm. It is close to major travel hubs and respected universities, while retaining its unique flavor as an eclectic circus mecca. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy fishing and camping on nearby Mississinewa Lake, close to the scenic Lost Sister Trail and historic Francis Slocum Cemetery. The area is home to Seven Pillars Nature Preserve, Indiana's secret oasis, with scenic trails and perfect hiking. This stunning area, located on the southern banks of the Mississinewa River, is home to bald eagles and beautiful wildflower fields.

Other charming towns in Indiana have bald eagles and forest trails, but this is a place where you can make all your Big Top dreams come true. With all the festivals, museums, and circus acts around, visitors will find plenty of family-friendly entertainment in town. Racing fans will appreciate the two tracks in town: Bunker Hill Dragstrip and Miami County Speedway. The drag strip features stock car racing, while the speedway features a micro sprint track. Birdwatchers will enjoy Mississinewa Reservoir, a lovely place for hiking, biking, and animal viewing.