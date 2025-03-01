Indiana's Secret Oasis Provides Towering Rock Pillars And Scenic Trails Perfect For Serene Hikes
Out of all the states in the Midwest, Indiana is a severely underrated destination for natural attractions and outdoor adventures. Not only does Indiana contain the splendid Indiana Dunes National Park— arguably the most underrated park in the entire National Park System — but its many other natural features are among the best in the region. For example, though it's not exactly known for its impressive elevations, Indiana's highest point at Hoosier Hill is a surprisingly easy hike with serene forest views.
But even a state like Indiana has enough natural wonder to keep secret spots hidden within its borders. One of the state's best outdoor destinations happens to sit in a little-known bend of a little-known river in the north-central corridor. Here, the lovely Mississinewa River rolls against a gorgeous stretch of riverside cliff formations that look miles away from the drab farmland one would normally expect from the Midwest. These cliffs and their seven natural rocky pillars, known appropriately as the Seven Pillars Nature Preserve, are one of the most picturesque natural wonders. Not only that, but Seven Pillars also happens to be a superb spot for hiking, river rafting, and other outdoor adventures.
Explore unique rock formations of Seven Pillars Nature Preserve
The "Seven Pillars" of Seven Pillars Nature Preserve are a cluster of beautiful limestone cliffs roughly 25 feet high, rising dramatically above the banks of the Mississinewa River and the scenic forests around them. Having been standing along the river banks for countless eons, these cliffs have long been subject to wind and rain erosion. Over time, this erosion carved the cliffs into distinctive, pillar-like "alcoves" that stand in a notable row of seven where they meet the water's edge. The result is a unique sequence of rocky columns and interior "rooms" arranged in a line as if deliberately carved there by human hands.
Though it inexplicably gets less attention, the phenomenon of the Seven Pillars is just as impressive as the breathtaking cliffside vistas of Indiana's Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark. The views of the cliffs themselves are well worth the hike, but they become even more remarkable when complemented by the photogenic Mississinewa River. As a tributary of the nearby Wabash River, the Mississinewa runs around 100 miles through Ohio and Indiana, passing through the flourishing woodlands in both states. With some of the fastest currents of all Indiana's waterways, the Mississinewa also produces visually stunning rapids to go along with the amazing cliff scenes at Seven Pillars. These water resources also make the Seven Pillars Nature Preserve an excellent place to spot bald eagles in the late winter and early spring.
Scenic hikes and outdoor adventures at Seven Pillars
As spectacular as its views are, the Seven Pillars Nature Preserve is much more than just memorable scenery. Hikers can enjoy the park's superb 2-mile Seven Pillars Nature Preserve Loop. This particular trail is the perfect destination for hikers of all experience levels, with scenery rivaling even the waterfalls and canyons of Indiana's better-known McCormick's Creek State Park. The trail not only passes by great scenic viewpoints of the cliffs and surrounding forests but also lets you get down to the river itself.
The Mississinewa also has one of Indiana's best water trails for kayaking and canoeing. If you're keen on passing by the Seven Pillar cliffs via the water, you can embark from a spot near the adjacent Frances Slocum State Forest and enjoy a beautiful 5.3-mile scenic river trip. Even if the Seven Pillars alone don't satisfy your outdoor craving, adjacent parks like Frances Slocum and Mississinewa Lake make excellent side quests.
For generations, the preserve was an important spot for the Indigenous Miami people. Today, they still own much of the land to the south of the pillars and use it to conduct meetings and ceremonies. For visitors, the pillars are just south of the town of Peru, about an hour and a half's drive north of Indianapolis, making Indianapolis International Airport the closest major travel hub, and about three hours from Chicago. If you're staying overnight, the well-equipped Mississinewa Lake campground is just 13 minutes away. Whether viewed from land or water, the Seven Pillars is an unmissable secret oasis that shows just how beautiful the Hoosier State can be!