Indiana's Secret Oasis Provides Towering Rock Pillars And Scenic Trails Perfect For Serene Hikes

As spectacular as its views are, the Seven Pillars Nature Preserve is much more than just memorable scenery. Hikers can enjoy the park's superb 2-mile Seven Pillars Nature Preserve Loop. This particular trail is the perfect destination for hikers of all experience levels, with scenery rivaling even the waterfalls and canyons of Indiana's better-known McCormick's Creek State Park. The trail not only passes by great scenic viewpoints of the cliffs and surrounding forests but also lets you get down to the river itself.

The Mississinewa also has one of Indiana's best water trails for kayaking and canoeing. If you're keen on passing by the Seven Pillar cliffs via the water, you can embark from a spot near the adjacent Frances Slocum State Forest and enjoy a beautiful 5.3-mile scenic river trip. Even if the Seven Pillars alone don't satisfy your outdoor craving, adjacent parks like Frances Slocum and Mississinewa Lake make excellent side quests.

For generations, the preserve was an important spot for the Indigenous Miami people. Today, they still own much of the land to the south of the pillars and use it to conduct meetings and ceremonies. For visitors, the pillars are just south of the town of Peru, about an hour and a half's drive north of Indianapolis, making Indianapolis International Airport the closest major travel hub, and about three hours from Chicago. If you're staying overnight, the well-equipped Mississinewa Lake campground is just 13 minutes away. Whether viewed from land or water, the Seven Pillars is an unmissable secret oasis that shows just how beautiful the Hoosier State can be!