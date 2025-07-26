Indiana's Charming Lakeside Town Is Surrounded By Forest Trails, Bald Eagles, And Freshwater Jellyfish

When it comes to obscure towns in the Midwest, Indiana has no shortage of secret getaways far from urban cityscapes. Locations like small town Alexandria with welcoming locals and quirky attractions fit this bill pretty well. However, other towns cannot compare to Ferdinand's rustic vibe and lakeside location. Ferdinand, Indiana is located in Dubois County and is hidden away at the southern tip of the state. It is so remote that it takes roughly two and a half hours to drive there from Indianapolis and one and a half hours to drive there from Louisville, Kentucky. The fastest and easiest way to reach this obscure town is to fly to the Louisville Airport and drive west along Interstate 64. Once you arrive, you can book a room at Comfort Inn or Quality Inn & Suites situated right in town.

Ferdinand is best known for three features: the local monastery, the wineries, and the nearby lakes and forests. The most famous of these is the Monastery Immaculate Conception which houses over 100 sisters of St. Benedict. This monastery was built in 1887 and has Romanesque-inspired architecture. Featuring fanciful archways, pointed towers, and meticulous landscaping, this monastery is a spiritual space that invites prayer and reflection. There are guided tours available for visitors to get a better sense of what it means to live as a nun. Following the saintly theme, there is a prominent winery in town called St. Benedict's Brew Works. Even though the local nuns don't drink, travelers can head there to down a cold beer and support the local community at the same time. After exploring the town, the surrounding forests make for a pleasant next stop.