Indiana's Charming Lakeside Town Is Surrounded By Forest Trails, Bald Eagles, And Freshwater Jellyfish
When it comes to obscure towns in the Midwest, Indiana has no shortage of secret getaways far from urban cityscapes. Locations like small town Alexandria with welcoming locals and quirky attractions fit this bill pretty well. However, other towns cannot compare to Ferdinand's rustic vibe and lakeside location. Ferdinand, Indiana is located in Dubois County and is hidden away at the southern tip of the state. It is so remote that it takes roughly two and a half hours to drive there from Indianapolis and one and a half hours to drive there from Louisville, Kentucky. The fastest and easiest way to reach this obscure town is to fly to the Louisville Airport and drive west along Interstate 64. Once you arrive, you can book a room at Comfort Inn or Quality Inn & Suites situated right in town.
Ferdinand is best known for three features: the local monastery, the wineries, and the nearby lakes and forests. The most famous of these is the Monastery Immaculate Conception which houses over 100 sisters of St. Benedict. This monastery was built in 1887 and has Romanesque-inspired architecture. Featuring fanciful archways, pointed towers, and meticulous landscaping, this monastery is a spiritual space that invites prayer and reflection. There are guided tours available for visitors to get a better sense of what it means to live as a nun. Following the saintly theme, there is a prominent winery in town called St. Benedict's Brew Works. Even though the local nuns don't drink, travelers can head there to down a cold beer and support the local community at the same time. After exploring the town, the surrounding forests make for a pleasant next stop.
Ferdinand's backyard has a gorgeous state forest
Although not quite as historical as Indiana's oldest state forest with secret groves, backcountry ridges, and the state's longest trail, Ferdinand State Forest is a respectable forest with camping amenities and extensive hiking trails. Being about 900 acres, this park is a must-see for avid hunters, anglers, and campers alike. With five different trails and paths available to visitors, hikers can enjoy scenic routes best suited to their endurance level.
Those with an Indiana hunting license can go here to hunt whitetail deer, squirrels, turkeys, foxes, and raccoons at their leisure. If you plan on hunting, however, make sure to wear bright orange clothing and check which animals are in season. There is also a hunting map available at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website. For fishing, this park includes four different lakes where public fishing is allowed with an Indiana fishing license: Ferdinand Lake, Coyote Lake, Campground Lake, and Fossil Lake. There is a boat dock located in Ferdinand Lake, where guests can either bring a private motorized boat or rent a non-motorized boat from April to October.
To enter the Ferdinand State Forest, there is a $7 fee per vehicle for Indiana residents and a $9 fee per vehicle for out-of-state guests. This park offers 57 different campsites that include amenities like vault toilets, grills, fresh drinking water, and a picnic table. Be aware that RV and trailer hookups are not available. The primitive tent campsites come with a $12.15 per night fee and are first-come, first-serve.
Find no shortage of wildlife at nearby Patoka Lake
Perhaps the biggest and most scenic attraction near Ferdinand is Patoka Lake, located a half-hour drive northeast and just outside of French Lick's charming southern town of rolling hills. By taking State Road 64 up to State Road 145, it becomes a straight shot to this gorgeous Indiana lake. Patoka is roughly 26,000 acres of land and water combined, the lake itself only accounting for 8,800 acres. This lake prides itself on its wide variety of wildlife, such as freshwater jellyfish, bald eagles, river otters, and osprey.
The freshwater jellyfish are about the size of a nickel and are completely harmless to swimmers. Their presence indicates just how clean the local waters are. There are also special raptor enclosures that guests can visit on viewing weekends. These raptors include an eastern screech owl, a bald eagle, and a red-tailed hawk. Because the raptor enclosure is nearly 30 years old, there are efforts going into making a new raptor enclosure that guests can always visit.
For anyone wanting to have an extended stay at this lake, there is nearby lodging at the Patoka Lake Marina that offers a wide variety of cabins, suites, and hotel rooms with rates as cheap as $69 a night. The marina also offers houseboats, floating cabins, party barges, and pontoons for rent. Just visit their Floating Store to pick up rental pontoons and boat supplies. Alternatively, guests can camp at one of the Patoka State Park's electric or primitive camping sites. The state park is home to many hiking trails, an archery range, a disc golf course, bike trails, a beach, and 10 boat launch sites. It's truly an outdoor wonderland for any traveler.