This Central American Country Is An Affordable Maldives Alternative With Dreamy Over-The-Water Resorts

Over-the-water bungalows have long been considered hallmarks of a luxurious, ultra-exclusive travel experience. Unfathomably gorgeous locations like the Maldives and Bora Bora have held the crown for these opulent vacations, but savvy travelers seeking these dream-worthy experiences without the associated hefty price tag are expanding their worldview, only to discover dazzling alternatives in unexpected places.

In addition to being 2025's best place to retire abroad, one Central American country has quietly become a leading contender for this otherworldly type of getaway: Panamá. Most known for its famous canal, extreme biodiversity, and high-quality coffee, it's also overflowing with more than 1,800 miles of coastline. Replete with secluded islands and pristine beaches, Panamá is also one of the most affordable tropical vacation destinations in the world.

Located in northern Panamá, just off the eastern coast of the Bocas del Toro Province and a 45-minute flight from Panamá City, the nine islands of the Bocas del Toro Archipelago are home to dozens of over-the-water bungalow stays. Rivaling even those considered the most luxurious in the world, like the Intercontinental in Bora Bora and the Hideaway Resort & Spa in the Maldives, Panamá's resorts on the Caribbean coast range from more-than-affordable to over-the-top and all-inclusive, and offer rejuvenating getaways for every budget.