This Tropical Country With Gorgeous Beaches Is The Best Place To Retire Abroad In 2025

Gone are the days when one had to wait until retirement to explore overseas living options. With people working remotely, retiring early, or considering life abroad, relocation options are on the minds of many. Despite it seeming like half of America is moving to Portugal these days, Panama is proving to be a top choice, boasting one of the lowest costs of living in the world, not to mention Caribbean and Atlantic coastlines drenched with gorgeous beaches. While Costa Rica has been the Central American choice for American immigrants for decades, Panama now tops the list as the best place to retire in 2025 according to International Living's Global Retirement Index. Panama has a solid infrastructure, quality medical care, abundant shopping, and commercial services. A night out on the town is a fraction of the cost of American cities. For example, a glass of wine typically costs between $2 and $6, while dinner at a casual restaurant will cost between $11 and $25.

While not the cheapest country in Latin America, the cost of living is less than in the United States. Coupled with the Pensionado Residence Program, the savings and benefits are even greater. The pensionado is a generous benefits initiative created to attract retirees to Panama, starting with a required monthly income of $1,000. This can come from social security, a pension, or other verifiable income. The program offers significant discounts on medical services, travel, entertainment, hotels, and even personal loans. With the average American Social Security award of just under $2,000 per month, an individual or couple can transition from a modest lifestyle in the States to a very comfortable one in Panama that can include maid service, salon visits, theater, dining out, and personal travel. The program gives you permanent resident status. You may apply for citizenship after five years.