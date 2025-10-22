Outside Wichita Is 'The World's Largest Living Ghost Town' With Well-Preserved Abandoned Buildings And A Waterfall

Kansas is renowned for its flat landscape and fertile farmland, with a good dose of Midwestern charm to boot. Less well known is the Sunflower State's prevalence of ghost towns, with more than 100 scattered across its windswept plains. Some are entirely abandoned and left to the ravages of time, while others operate as living ghost towns, which are historic towns that now stand largely empty, save for a few inhabitants. One example of the latter includes Sparks in Doniphan County, which only has nine inhabitants (as of July 2025) and is notable for its popular biannual antique festival and flea market.

Another gem of a living ghost town can be found about 85 miles southeast of the bustling and underrated city of Wichita. Elk Falls calls itself the "World's Largest Living Ghost Town," with a population of around 110 people. It is named after the nearby waterfall, which plunges 6 feet over a sandstone outcrop on the edge of the town. Elk Falls itself is a very small town, with a few seasonal businesses still operating, and some dramatic abandoned buildings scattered amongst the quiet streets. Set along the Elk River, the town defies the state's arid reputation and is surrounded by canopies of lush, green vegetation that turn to shades of vibrant red and gold in the fall.