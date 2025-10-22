Outside Wichita Is 'The World's Largest Living Ghost Town' With Well-Preserved Abandoned Buildings And A Waterfall
Kansas is renowned for its flat landscape and fertile farmland, with a good dose of Midwestern charm to boot. Less well known is the Sunflower State's prevalence of ghost towns, with more than 100 scattered across its windswept plains. Some are entirely abandoned and left to the ravages of time, while others operate as living ghost towns, which are historic towns that now stand largely empty, save for a few inhabitants. One example of the latter includes Sparks in Doniphan County, which only has nine inhabitants (as of July 2025) and is notable for its popular biannual antique festival and flea market.
Another gem of a living ghost town can be found about 85 miles southeast of the bustling and underrated city of Wichita. Elk Falls calls itself the "World's Largest Living Ghost Town," with a population of around 110 people. It is named after the nearby waterfall, which plunges 6 feet over a sandstone outcrop on the edge of the town. Elk Falls itself is a very small town, with a few seasonal businesses still operating, and some dramatic abandoned buildings scattered amongst the quiet streets. Set along the Elk River, the town defies the state's arid reputation and is surrounded by canopies of lush, green vegetation that turn to shades of vibrant red and gold in the fall.
Exploring Elk Falls' historic past
The origin of Elk Falls dates back to 1870, when the first house, just 10-by-12 feet in size, was built by a settler named R. H. Nichols. Several enterprising gentlemen followed suit, building a general store, post office, and blacksmith shop, among other things. The town began to thrive, and the construction of a schoolhouse, grist and flour mill, and a church soon followed. By the next decade, the town had hundreds of residents, but the closing of the grist mill at the turn of the century caused a significant exodus. Elk Falls eventually became a living ghost town.
Few of the 19th-century buildings remain intact in Elk Falls, but there are some cool abandoned buildings that have been slowly reclaimed by nature, half-hidden beneath tangles of vines. There is one well-kept landmark that stands proudly to this day: the Elk Falls Pratt Truss Bridge. Constructed in 1893, the wood and iron bridge connected the town to neighboring settlements and trade routes. The bridge was ravaged by a flood in the 1970s, so it is now only suitable for foot traffic, but it remains an impressive relic of the past.
What else is there to do in Elk Falls?
There are a few trails around the site of Elk Falls and the Truss Bridge, which also offer some beautiful views of the surrounding nature and a quiet, peaceful vibe. After checking out the falls by the bridge, consider heading into the town to visit Elk Falls Pottery, located just off the main street. The shop was opened almost 40 years ago by potters Steve and Jane Fry, who sell a selection of handmade ceramics, earrings, and other crafts. The Fry family also owns a plot of land where they uncovered a rock garden built during the Great Depression, featuring elephant sculptures and rare stones from almost every state in America.
One of the more quirky activities at Elk Falls is the annual Outhouse Tour, which takes place on the Friday and Saturday before Thanksgiving. Members of the community and local businesses compete to embellish an outhouse (an outdoor rustic restroom usually made of wood). Previous examples include "Tomb of King Toot" and "Wipe Out", an outhouse with a surfs-up theme. The event draws thousands of visitors every year, who get to vote on their favorite outhouse and crown the winner, who receives the much-coveted Outhouse Throne Award in the shape of a chamber pot.
It is important to note that Elk Falls has no restaurants, supermarkets, or even a gas station. It does have an RV park, although there are few other accommodation options. One nearby alternative is the Cattle Baron Inn, a converted 1920s mansion located 20 minutes down the road in Howard. Both towns are worth a visit as part of a Kansas road trip, which has some of the best driving conditions in America.