Kansas' Almost-Abandoned Town Springs Back To Life With This Funky Antique Festival That Draws In Thousands

Fans of the flea (market, that is) may dream of famous antiquing destinations, like the Parisian Saint-Ouen market maze of treasures. Or maybe the "Antiques Capital USA" in Pennsylvania, full of vintage markets and shops, is on your list. However, a real hidden gem happens quietly, twice a year, in a Kansas ghost town with a population of only nine people. Yes — you read that correctly.

Sparks, Kansas, is an almost-abandoned town that springs back to life biannually with the Sparks Antiques and Collectibles Flea Market, one of the largest Midwest flea attractions that welcomes over 75,000 people to the area. The multi-day, funky festival is an antique collector's utopia, where pickers can find quirky objects of new and old from hundreds of vendors, including can't-miss deals on everything from furniture to rare toys. The tiny town of Sparks is about an hour away from the Kansas City International airport by car, meaning you can explore the antique vendors by day, and experience the vibrant nightlife of the "Paris of the Plains" after dark. If you plan to fly in through the state capital of Topeka, Sparks is less than two hours away from the Topeka Regional Airport.

The antique shows take place during the first full weekend in May, and again over Labor Day weekend in the fall, always starting on Thursday and running through Sunday. The flea market, large event parking lot, and adjoining RV campgrounds can all be found in Highland, Kansas, 23 miles west of St. Joseph, Missouri.