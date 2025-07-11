Kansas' Almost-Abandoned Town Springs Back To Life With This Funky Antique Festival That Draws In Thousands
Fans of the flea (market, that is) may dream of famous antiquing destinations, like the Parisian Saint-Ouen market maze of treasures. Or maybe the "Antiques Capital USA" in Pennsylvania, full of vintage markets and shops, is on your list. However, a real hidden gem happens quietly, twice a year, in a Kansas ghost town with a population of only nine people. Yes — you read that correctly.
Sparks, Kansas, is an almost-abandoned town that springs back to life biannually with the Sparks Antiques and Collectibles Flea Market, one of the largest Midwest flea attractions that welcomes over 75,000 people to the area. The multi-day, funky festival is an antique collector's utopia, where pickers can find quirky objects of new and old from hundreds of vendors, including can't-miss deals on everything from furniture to rare toys. The tiny town of Sparks is about an hour away from the Kansas City International airport by car, meaning you can explore the antique vendors by day, and experience the vibrant nightlife of the "Paris of the Plains" after dark. If you plan to fly in through the state capital of Topeka, Sparks is less than two hours away from the Topeka Regional Airport.
The antique shows take place during the first full weekend in May, and again over Labor Day weekend in the fall, always starting on Thursday and running through Sunday. The flea market, large event parking lot, and adjoining RV campgrounds can all be found in Highland, Kansas, 23 miles west of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Browse over 500 antique dealers for quirky collectibles
Get ready to stroll through hundreds of vendors set up under tents, or displaying their wares underneath sheds, barns, or straight out of a truck. Whether you're looking for antique furniture, the next item to add to your niche collection, or groovy, hidden treasures, you won't be disappointed. When all the browsing works up an appetite, hit up a variety of food trucks while you shop, ranging from Indian to German cuisine — and of course, barbecue. For those who prefer their festival with a side of traditional tenderloin or kettle corn, Sparks has you covered.
Festival booths open by 8 a.m. every morning of the event and close by 6 p.m., giving you a full day to enjoy sifting through one-of-a-kind finds. Parking can be found close to the market, including a free 4-acre parking lot inside the event area, but be sure to get there early to guarantee a good spot. Don't forget plenty of cash for shopping (in case vendors do not accept cards), sunscreen, water to stay hydrated, and be prepared for limited cell service. For those looking to explore other nearby markets during their stay, the popular White Cloud, Kansas Flea Market takes place during the same weekends as the Sparks Antiques and Collectibles Flea Market, truly making this region of Kansas a picker's paradise.
Where to stay near the Sparks Antiques and Collectibles Flea Market
Sparks' transformation to an antique and vintage lover's haven begins with lodging, which ranges from primitive campsites to nearby hotels. There are two campgrounds by the market that hold space for 50 campers total, meaning spots are limited. It's important to note that while the site has an electricity hookup for your vehicle, it does not have any sewage or water hookups. Campers are not permitted to leave the site until the event is over, making this perfect for those who want to be a part of the action for the full weekend, but not ideal for others who want more amenities or are looking for a hotel experience. Thankfully, there are many hotels and campground options nearby in St. Joseph. St. Joseph has three additional RV parks, like the Sharp RV Park, where daily rates start at just $35 a night, with an onsite laundromat, showers and restrooms, and a convenience store.
If you'd rather stay in a hotel, there are budget spots in St. Joseph, like the My Place Hotel, where rates start at $100 a night. If you're looking for a resort-style stay for your long weekend, the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center offers a daily breakfast, fitness center, an indoor and outdoor heated swim-through pool, and a spa, with rates starting around $140 a night.