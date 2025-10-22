Europe's Underrated Mountain Range Is An Affordable, Uncrowded, And Scenic Year-Round Alternative To The Alps

As the gateway to Pyrenees National Park, the town and ski resort of Cauterets, France, has some phenomenal hiking, including the trek to the Pont d'Espagne (bridge of Spain), a stone bridge next to rushing, multi-tiered waterfalls. There's also a fairly easy, family-friendly hike around Lac de Gaube, an idyllic, blue-green lake. For a little relaxation after a hike, visitors will find soothing outdoor thermal baths with towering mountains as a backdrop at Cauterets' Les Bains Du Rocher, along with a full-service spa that's one of France's finest. If you're visiting Cauterets during the winter, know that its two ski resorts have some of the most snow-sure slopes in the region; they're particularly great for snowboarders as well as beginner to intermediate skiers.

Off the slopes, shop for handmade scarves and other cozy items woven from high-quality Pyrenees wool at La Carde in the nearby town of Pays Toy, a 30-minute drive from Cauterets. Other delightful towns in the Pyrenees region in France, include Bagnères-de-Luchon, with its fabulous thermal baths and streets overflowing with Belle Époque architecture.

On the Spanish side of the Pyrenees Mountains, the town of Huesca serves as a hub to Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and biosphere reserve. Covering 96 square miles, the park is home to 32 species of mammals and 171 species of birds. In addition, this Spanish national park has breathtaking waterfalls, glacier views, and spectacular hiking trails alongside the gorge. You'll find every adrenaline-pumping adventure under the sun here, like canyon swings, zip lines, and whitewater rafting. And to top it all off, Huesca is home to five ski resorts with 88 ski lifts and an abundance of shops and restaurants, including several that have earned Michelin stars.