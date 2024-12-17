Enjoy 5-Star Accommodations And Endless French Alps Beauty At The Largest Ski Area In The World
With the advent of winter, ski enthusiasts and leisure lovers alike flock to the European Alps for a dose of world-class skiing, cozy chalets, fondue meals, and panoramic snow-capped vistas. Although there are many ski resorts and charming villages to choose from across the Alps, southeastern France's Les Trois Vallées is the world's largest interconnected ski area, spanning over 25,000 acres.
The main ski resorts of Les Trois Vallées (which translates to "The Three Valleys") include the glitzy Courchevel, the family-friendly Meribel, and the rowdy Val Thorens, which is also Europe's highest-elevation ski resort. The region caters to all abilities: thrill-seekers can head out on heli-skiing adventures to remote summits, while first-time skiers can take lessons on gentle slopes. The dining scene is renowned, including hearty mountain lunches, raucous après ski parties, and Michelin-star dinners.
The best way to reach Les Trois Vallées is to fly into the famous Swiss city of Geneva (which Rick Steves calls overrated), about a two-hour drive from the slopes. For quicker travel, private jets and helicopter charters can land directly at the Courchevel Altiport. The ski resorts are generally open from December to April, though Val Thorens' high elevation can extend the season from November to May. The most crowded and expensive time to visit is during the Christmas and New Year holidays and the month of February when French schools have a four-week break.
What to do in Les Trois Vallées
Les Trois Vallées' sprawling size means there is something for every traveler. A Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "A fantastic resort with SO much skiing to do across the whole of the 3/4 valleys." The 335 trails offer easy green and blue runs to difficult red and black runs. Expert skiers can even go off-piste and explore natural slopes that often promise deep powder, or they can embark on Le Grand Couloir in Courchevel, the steepest run in Les Trois Vallées. Young children and new skiers should start in Meribel, which has top ski schools and over 30 green and blue slopes.
Beyond downhill skiing, visitors to Les Trois Vallées can try out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, luge, and dog sledding. More intrepid travelers can even zip-line or go ice diving. Those looking for more leisurely pursuits can explore the designer boutiques in Courchevel or indulge in a spa treatment in a luxury hotel. For a lively cap to a day on the slopes, La Folie Douce is regarded as the wildest après ski party in the world, with bottle service, DJ sets, and live performances.
Where to stay in Les Trois Vallées
Whether traveling for a family vacation or a romantic winter getaway for cold-weather lovers, Les Trois Vallées boasts wonderful five-star lodging. The ski resort of Courchevel offers the most luxurious accommodations, with five hotels that have been awarded the Palace Distinction. Families adore Airelles Courchevel, with its cozy-chic Alpine style and fairytale facade located right on the slopes. Cheval Blanc Courchevel is perfect for jet-setting couples with sleek modern interiors, a three-star Michelin restaurant, and a soothing spa. As one of the first luxury properties in Courchevel, Le Chabichou is a glamorous slopeside property that opened in 1963. It also houses Courchevel's first Michelin-star restaurant.
Outside of Courchevel, the lovely town of Meribel houses the chic Le Coucou, whose classic chalet exterior belies the contemporary decor befitting the rooms and suites. If you want more privacy and are traveling with a group, Les Trois Vallées brims with fabulous chalets that come with extravagant amenities like saunas, indoor pools, and private chefs. For a luxurious experience closer to home, this breathtaking Lake Tahoe hotel offers skiers a high-end adventure package.