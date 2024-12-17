Enjoy 5-Star Accommodations And Endless French Alps Beauty At The Largest Ski Area In The World

With the advent of winter, ski enthusiasts and leisure lovers alike flock to the European Alps for a dose of world-class skiing, cozy chalets, fondue meals, and panoramic snow-capped vistas. Although there are many ski resorts and charming villages to choose from across the Alps, southeastern France's Les Trois Vallées is the world's largest interconnected ski area, spanning over 25,000 acres.

The main ski resorts of Les Trois Vallées (which translates to "The Three Valleys") include the glitzy Courchevel, the family-friendly Meribel, and the rowdy Val Thorens, which is also Europe's highest-elevation ski resort. The region caters to all abilities: thrill-seekers can head out on heli-skiing adventures to remote summits, while first-time skiers can take lessons on gentle slopes. The dining scene is renowned, including hearty mountain lunches, raucous après ski parties, and Michelin-star dinners.

The best way to reach Les Trois Vallées is to fly into the famous Swiss city of Geneva (which Rick Steves calls overrated), about a two-hour drive from the slopes. For quicker travel, private jets and helicopter charters can land directly at the Courchevel Altiport. The ski resorts are generally open from December to April, though Val Thorens' high elevation can extend the season from November to May. The most crowded and expensive time to visit is during the Christmas and New Year holidays and the month of February when French schools have a four-week break.