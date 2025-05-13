Spain's Beautiful National Park Is Home To Breathtaking Waterfalls, Hiking Trails, And Glacier Views

We mentioned that Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park boasts 65 trails. This might not be as many as other national parks, but it's enough to force you to plan a focused itinerary. And because the trail map for Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park looks like spaghetti string madness, you'll need to pinpoint the best hiking option.

For this, we turn to one of the most widely-acclaimed trails in the park: the Ordesa Valley — Circo de Soaso — Cola de Caballo route near the town of Torla-Ordesa. This rocky route winds from Ordesa Valley through a landscape of rich vegetation surrounded by the Pyrenees Mountains. Most critically, it takes you past what is arguably the prettiest waterfall in the entire park, the 82-foot-high, forested Cola de Caballo. Perfect for sitting and enjoying a mid-hike snack, the waterfall cascades down a cliff face and into a small pool. At 11 miles long and lasting over five hours, this route isn't the easiest, so be prepared and pack enough supplies.

As far as the park's glacier is concerned, you've got to take a totally different route. And we say "glacier," singular, because there's only one at an elevation of about 11,000 feet: the Monte Perdido glacier. Sitting on the north-facing side of the mountain, visiting this glacier requires trekking the steep, uphill Balcon de Pineta trail. The over 9-mile route ascends into the clouded peaks of the Pyrenees, where you can look out at the receding sheet of ice. But you'd better hurry, because the glacier is set to vanish by 2035.