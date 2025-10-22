Avoid This Quaint Florida Beach Near New Smyrna That Has Murky Waters And Deadly Rip Currents

With its terracotta-toned lighthouse and pure white sands stretching almost 4 miles, Ponce Inlet looks like an idyllic Floridian beach to relax and play in the waves. Yet, this stretch of coast just north of Smyrna Beach hides dangers in the waters, ranging from sharks to rip currents. In 2024, Simmrin Law ranked Ponce Inlet the 7th most treacherous beach in the United States (via Fox Weather).

Like other beaches in Volusia County, Ponce Inlet's rip current problem stems from wave movement over the area's unique ocean floor layout. "When we have bigger surf, those waves break on those sandbars, creating holes in the sandbar," explained deputy chief of Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, A.J. Miller, to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. "And when that water is moving from the slough across the sandbar, it's going to take that path of least resistance, and as it cuts through that hole in that sandbar, it eventually creates a channel and almost a river flowing out to sea."

Other dangers arise from Ponce Inlet's murky waters. Unable to see the sand or determine the water's depth, swimmers and waders can easily lose their footing. In addition, particles in the water make it difficult to see sharks or other potential hazards.