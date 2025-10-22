Two Turkish Baths Rick Steves' Protégé Says Are Great Alternatives To Budapest's Most Popular Spots

Anyone who's ever been to the gloriously ornate capital of Hungary, Budapest, will tell you that the unmissable thing to do is head to one of the city's relaxing thermal baths. Bath houses were first established here by the Ottoman Turks in the 16th century during their occupation of the region, and today, there are nine medicinal baths in the city thanks to the 123 natural hot springs surrounding the banks of the River Danube.

Notoriously, the most popular baths are the Gellért, an Art Nouveau wonder, and the sprawling, picturesque Széchenyi Baths. But now's the time to swap these tourist favorites for some equally stunning, lesser-known counterparts. Travel expert Rick Steves' protégé Cameron Hewitt, longtime contributor to Steve's Budapest guidebook, highlights a few gems in a Facebook post: the Lukács and Veli Bej Turkish baths.

As Hewitt outlines, the Gellert just closed for refurbishment until 2028, and the Insta-famous Széchenyi is so packed with tourists that some of the pools feel like backpacker soup. Even if you think you've hacked the queue and nailed the best time to visit these Budapest baths at the crack of dawn, the Széchenyi still comes at a punchy price tag of around $40 for a basic entry ticket during the off-peak times. So Hewitt's suggestion of checking out the Lukács baths and Veli Bej is one heck of a travel tip to take heed of.