These Are The Best Times To Visit Budapest's Beautiful Baths (And The Times You Should Absolutely Skip)

While Budapest may not be a destination that tops most people's bucket lists of European cities to visit — it probably should, as the U.S. dollar goes a lot further here than in other, more popular countries – the capital of Hungary has many appealing attractions that make it worth a visit. From iconic landmarks, historic structures, fascinating architecture, and unique cultural expressions to one of the best Christmas markets across Europe, Budapest is a smorgasbord of intriguing appeals for any traveler.

One natural element Budapest is particularly known for is its beautiful thermal baths — particularly the Széchenyi Baths. Located in the Városliget area, also known as City Park, the Széchenyi Baths, like other thermal baths, obtain its water from the natural springs that run through the city. And like most thermal baths, it is also renowned for being a healing and relaxing experience for visitors, particularly as its waters are considered medicinal.

However, owing to its immense popularity, naturally, certain times of the day are better for visiting the Széchenyi Baths than others. Considering it is not free to use the baths – the average fee is 39 euros, which converts to approximately $45 U.S. — it is natural to want to get the absolute best out of the experience. In that case, you probably want to avoid the peak hours when it is the most crowded, which is typically mid-to-late afternoon. Early mornings are the best time of day to enjoy all the Széchenyi Baths have to offer without the large crowds. Regarding the best days of the week to visit, unsurprisingly, the weekends receive the largest tourist crowds, so you might want to plan your visit for a weekday.