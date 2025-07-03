These Are The Best Times To Visit Budapest's Beautiful Baths (And The Times You Should Absolutely Skip)
While Budapest may not be a destination that tops most people's bucket lists of European cities to visit — it probably should, as the U.S. dollar goes a lot further here than in other, more popular countries – the capital of Hungary has many appealing attractions that make it worth a visit. From iconic landmarks, historic structures, fascinating architecture, and unique cultural expressions to one of the best Christmas markets across Europe, Budapest is a smorgasbord of intriguing appeals for any traveler.
One natural element Budapest is particularly known for is its beautiful thermal baths — particularly the Széchenyi Baths. Located in the Városliget area, also known as City Park, the Széchenyi Baths, like other thermal baths, obtain its water from the natural springs that run through the city. And like most thermal baths, it is also renowned for being a healing and relaxing experience for visitors, particularly as its waters are considered medicinal.
However, owing to its immense popularity, naturally, certain times of the day are better for visiting the Széchenyi Baths than others. Considering it is not free to use the baths – the average fee is 39 euros, which converts to approximately $45 U.S. — it is natural to want to get the absolute best out of the experience. In that case, you probably want to avoid the peak hours when it is the most crowded, which is typically mid-to-late afternoon. Early mornings are the best time of day to enjoy all the Széchenyi Baths have to offer without the large crowds. Regarding the best days of the week to visit, unsurprisingly, the weekends receive the largest tourist crowds, so you might want to plan your visit for a weekday.
The Szechenyi Baths are the most popular, but not the only Baths in Budapest
If avoiding crowds is a top priority for you, another important factor to consider is that while the Széchenyi Baths are unquestionably the most popular, there are other options in Budapest. There are multiple appealing baths that all offer visitors a uniquely amazing experience, but may not be as crowded and busy as the Széchenyi Baths, including Gellért Bath, Rudas Bath, and Palatinus Bath. The Gellért Bath is housed in one of Budapest's many architectural wonders, while the Rudas Bath offers visitors a breathtaking view of the surrounding Danube River. Finally, the Palatinus Bath was the first public bath to allow outdoor bathing in Budapest and remains one of the most popular in the city.
All three baths certainly get their share of visitors, so the rules of sticking to early morning and visiting during the week still apply if you're looking to avoid the peak hours. However, they still likely do not receive the significant number of visitors that the Széchenyi Baths, which makes them the perfect alternative for the Budapest bath experience without the unwelcome inclusion of large crowds. So, if you're looking for your next European vacation spot that won't break the bank but still offers rich, historical, and architectural beauty mixed with exciting local art and culture, one of the most famed cafés in the world, and natural healing elements like thermal baths, make Budapest a must-visit.