A Popular American-Favorite Island Getaway Is Slapped With An Alarming Travel Warning Tourists Need To Know
The Maldives — a chain of over a thousand coral islands scattered across the Indian Ocean — is considered a luxury destination for travelers seeking tranquility, especially thanks to its white beaches and world-class all-inclusive resorts. Home to one of the world's most luxurious private islands, the country is typically seen as a secluded sanctuary. However, the Maldives is not all sunshine and relaxation. In fact, the South Asian destination was recently issued with a Level 2 travel advisory by the U.S. Department of State, citing threats of terrorism, civil unrest, and security challenges tied to extremist ideology and politicized violence.
As such, according to the State Department advisory, travelers should "exercise increased caution" when visiting the country — especially around popular tourist locations that might be targets of terrorist attacks. This includes transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, local government facilities, and other high visibility spaces that can attract media attention. Remote islands are also pointed out as potential targets due to their reduced emergency-response capabilities, such as limited medical facilities or longer wait times for authorities to arrive.
In August 2025, the Foreign Terrorist Fighters Knowledge Hub (FTFKH) — an online database by the T.M.C. Asser Instituut and the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT) — found the Maldives to have had "the highest per capita number of its nationals [traveling] to join ISIL/Da'esh." However, the ICCT also stated that the country's domestic policy now includes "preventive strategies, religious education reform and monitoring of returnees." This essentially means that the government is taking added measures to curb extremism. Furthermore, this year, the Maldives and the United Kingdom held a two-day training and table-top exercise to improve the country's ability to respond to large-scale terrorist incidents.
Should you cancel your Maldives vacation?
Before you cancel any flights and accommodation, it's worth looking at the facts. Although security concerns remain relatively low compared to some of the most dangerous Caribbean destinations U.S. travelers still regularly flock to, over the years, Maldivian authorities have disrupted plots and arrested individuals linked to the recruitment and planning of attacks. For instance, the detonation of an explosive device near former President Nasheed's home in Malé in 2021, which authorities attributed to Islamist extremist actors, made headlines around the world. However, there have been no other confirmed, high-profile terrorist attacks in the Maldives for about eight years. In fact, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, the most recent fatality linked to terrorism in the Maldives dates back to 2017, and involved the killing of activist and blogger Yameen Rasheed.
Still, the advisory guidance recommends several precautions for travelers. First, it notes that tourists should avoid large gatherings and demonstrations. Additionally, it also recommends that travelers remain vigilant in areas frequented by tourists, and that they should monitor local media continuously for any breaking security developments. Additionally, it's also wise to have a contingency plan in case evacuation or emergency medical care is needed.
Similarly, choosing reputable operators for excursions, sticking to well-known resort areas, and traveling with a trusted local guide can also help mitigate risk. For added precaution, the U.S. State Department also encourages travelers sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive important updates and alerts from the U.S. embassy or consulate, as both institutions can contact travelers or their emergency contact if needed. Finally, the State Department recommends buying travel insurance. Not just for any kind of medical emergency, but because it might make it easier to handle a trip cancellation or rescheduling.