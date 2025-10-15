A Popular American-Favorite Island Getaway Is Slapped With An Alarming Travel Warning Tourists Need To Know

The Maldives — a chain of over a thousand coral islands scattered across the Indian Ocean — is considered a luxury destination for travelers seeking tranquility, especially thanks to its white beaches and world-class all-inclusive resorts. Home to one of the world's most luxurious private islands, the country is typically seen as a secluded sanctuary. However, the Maldives is not all sunshine and relaxation. In fact, the South Asian destination was recently issued with a Level 2 travel advisory by the U.S. Department of State, citing threats of terrorism, civil unrest, and security challenges tied to extremist ideology and politicized violence.

As such, according to the State Department advisory, travelers should "exercise increased caution" when visiting the country — especially around popular tourist locations that might be targets of terrorist attacks. This includes transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, local government facilities, and other high visibility spaces that can attract media attention. Remote islands are also pointed out as potential targets due to their reduced emergency-response capabilities, such as limited medical facilities or longer wait times for authorities to arrive.

In August 2025, the Foreign Terrorist Fighters Knowledge Hub (FTFKH) — an online database by the T.M.C. Asser Instituut and the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT) — found the Maldives to have had "the highest per capita number of its nationals [traveling] to join ISIL/Da'esh." However, the ICCT also stated that the country's domestic policy now includes "preventive strategies, religious education reform and monitoring of returnees." This essentially means that the government is taking added measures to curb extremism. Furthermore, this year, the Maldives and the United Kingdom held a two-day training and table-top exercise to improve the country's ability to respond to large-scale terrorist incidents.