This Scenic Alpine Hike South Of Munich Leads To A Hidden Lake With Breathtaking Mountain Views
Finding an Alpine mountain hike that's blissfully quiet is the European golden fleece. With France, Italy, and Switzerland being many trekkers' favorite destinations to pull on their boots and get walking, those paths are getting increasingly busy, particularly at sunrise, as everyone yearns for that scenic mountainscape. It's fun to give a social "how do you do?" to passing hikers, poles in hand — but finding a lesser-known hike to enjoy all to yourselves? That's the ultimate score.
Enter Plansee, a stunning lake nestled between mountains on all sides. Plansee is in Tyrol, a gorgeous region of western Austria. It is easy to reach from Munich in neighboring Germany. Take the German Deutsche Bahn (DB) train a little over an hour south to Oberau, then hop on a bus headed down to cross the border into Austria and reach Plansee in another 45 minutes. With Munich being a huge intercontinental transport hub, getting to this hidden lake with breathtaking views is not difficult at all, and it's the perfect side quest to add on to a trip to the south German city that's full of quirky experiences like the nudist riverside English Garden.
On the trail of Plansee's most scenic hike
Fjord-esque Lake Plansee is just one charming spot in the Austrian Alps, which are full of picturesque towns. However, this destination within Reutte Nature Park has a unique hidden gem: It's home to an incredibly scenic viewpoint at the peak of a tasty trail. While there are at least 10 routes that loop around the lake, the peak is the bird's eye view to go for.
It's not the easiest path to find — upon arriving at Am Plansee, the lakeside point of route L255 that's marked on mapping apps, head northeast along the lakeside path to the northernmost end of Lake Plansee, walking along the shore for 10 minutes. Keep your eyes peeled for the entrance to the trail to the left of the path, denoted by yellow signage with an arrow pointing, you guessed it, up the pebble path. It's a moderately challenging trail that's immediately steep and winding, and after climbing for 15 minutes, the path forks at a junction. Take the right-hand path, and once you're on this route, the only way is up.
The viewpoint from the top of this trail is worth the sweat, but come prepared in solid hiking boots and with water, early in the morning before the sun peaks. As the Alps are famously snow-capped, we don't recommend trying this one until late spring, lest you meet a path still covered in white powder. Plus, there's lots to do around the lake come May and throughout the summer.
Enjoying Lake Plansee beyond the hiking
Lake Plansee is one of the cleanest bodies of water in Austria, boasting crystalline blues and deep turquoise hues. After your steep ascent and view of the scene below, you'd be forgiven for craving a swim — particularly if you're visiting in the summer or early fall. And if you're still pumped with adrenaline after your hike, there are small boats, kayaks, and stand-up paddle-boards to try out, available to rent from the kiosks on the shores of the majestic lake. The lake can also be taken in from the deck on board a small ferry that travels through Lake Heiterwang and Lake Plansee from May to October, looping the two neighboring lakes in a serene voyage that takes around one hour and 50 minutes.
On the off chance that you're of the brave sort and hiking with older kids, the pebble shores of the lake are extremely family-friendly and a great spot for a picnic, with a number of playgrounds dotted along the perimeter. If this spot has got you gunning to visit, it may interest you to know that there are many other lakes in the Austrian Alps, some with unique underwater landscapes. Just another reason to put this often overlooked central European nation on your itinerary.