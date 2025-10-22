This Scenic Alpine Hike South Of Munich Leads To A Hidden Lake With Breathtaking Mountain Views

Fjord-esque Lake Plansee is just one charming spot in the Austrian Alps, which are full of picturesque towns. However, this destination within Reutte Nature Park has a unique hidden gem: It's home to an incredibly scenic viewpoint at the peak of a tasty trail. While there are at least 10 routes that loop around the lake, the peak is the bird's eye view to go for.

It's not the easiest path to find — upon arriving at Am Plansee, the lakeside point of route L255 that's marked on mapping apps, head northeast along the lakeside path to the northernmost end of Lake Plansee, walking along the shore for 10 minutes. Keep your eyes peeled for the entrance to the trail to the left of the path, denoted by yellow signage with an arrow pointing, you guessed it, up the pebble path. It's a moderately challenging trail that's immediately steep and winding, and after climbing for 15 minutes, the path forks at a junction. Take the right-hand path, and once you're on this route, the only way is up.

The viewpoint from the top of this trail is worth the sweat, but come prepared in solid hiking boots and with water, early in the morning before the sun peaks. As the Alps are famously snow-capped, we don't recommend trying this one until late spring, lest you meet a path still covered in white powder. Plus, there's lots to do around the lake come May and throughout the summer.