A Charming Town In The Austrian Alps Has Free Public Transportation To 600 Miles Of Breathtaking Trails

Guarding the gateway of the Tyrolean Alps, the medieval fortress that shields the small town of Kufstein is a small speck against the background of the mighty Kaiser Mountains. Its historic center is circled by the ranging peaks, crisscrossed with exhilarating hiking trails enticing adventurous travelers into the vertiginous forests that coat the Alps.

The Austrian Alps see an influx of travelers in the snowy months, when the fairytale alpine villages transform into a winter wonderland and the mountains are primed for winter sports enthusiasts, but choosing a lesser-visited destination like Kufstein is an easy way to dodge ski resort crowds even during busy times. The spring, summer, and fall, on the other hand, all provide prime conditions for travelers looking to hike through the monumental Austrian mountains, to watch the alpine wildflowers bloom, and enjoy uncrowded trails in Europe's wild center.

While the closest Austrian airport is Salzburg Airport W. A. Mozart, getting there requires a multi-stop hop from the U.S. However, Kufstein is only an hour away from Munich, Germany. Take a direct flight from one of 16 U.S. airport hubs to Munich International Airport instead, and then catch the regular 1.5-hour train that runs straight to Kufstein. There's no need to rent a car to travel around the town or the mountains: Staying in a hotel in town, you'll receive a Kufsteinerland Guest Card upon arrival, alllowing unlimited free access to the public transport, including the city bikes, and admission to Kufstein's best attractions.