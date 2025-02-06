A Charming Town In The Austrian Alps Has Free Public Transportation To 600 Miles Of Breathtaking Trails
Guarding the gateway of the Tyrolean Alps, the medieval fortress that shields the small town of Kufstein is a small speck against the background of the mighty Kaiser Mountains. Its historic center is circled by the ranging peaks, crisscrossed with exhilarating hiking trails enticing adventurous travelers into the vertiginous forests that coat the Alps.
The Austrian Alps see an influx of travelers in the snowy months, when the fairytale alpine villages transform into a winter wonderland and the mountains are primed for winter sports enthusiasts, but choosing a lesser-visited destination like Kufstein is an easy way to dodge ski resort crowds even during busy times. The spring, summer, and fall, on the other hand, all provide prime conditions for travelers looking to hike through the monumental Austrian mountains, to watch the alpine wildflowers bloom, and enjoy uncrowded trails in Europe's wild center.
While the closest Austrian airport is Salzburg Airport W. A. Mozart, getting there requires a multi-stop hop from the U.S. However, Kufstein is only an hour away from Munich, Germany. Take a direct flight from one of 16 U.S. airport hubs to Munich International Airport instead, and then catch the regular 1.5-hour train that runs straight to Kufstein. There's no need to rent a car to travel around the town or the mountains: Staying in a hotel in town, you'll receive a Kufsteinerland Guest Card upon arrival, alllowing unlimited free access to the public transport, including the city bikes, and admission to Kufstein's best attractions.
Plan an outdoor adventure in the Tyrol Alps from Kufstein, Austria
As imposing as their imperial namesakes, the towering Kaiser Mountains cast an omnipresent shadow over the small town of Kufstein. They call adventurous travelers to their jagged crag, to tackle their 600 miles of interwoven alpine trails. Catch a skyward ride on the Kaiserlift Kufstein, a single-seater chairlift that comes free to Kufsteinerland Guest Card holders, and disembark in the vast Kaiser Mountains Nature Reserve.
There is one epic hiking trail that starts right at the chair lift drop off point: Kaiserkrone. It's a 5-day route that ascends and descends 13,000 feet over the course of 36 miles and rewards determined hikers with expansive views over the peaks and valleys of the Austrian Alps. While the trail doesn't necessitate navigation along high-exposure or technically-difficult pathways, it's a significant undertaking and best left to active travelers.
If your idea of a relaxing mountain vacation doesn't involve several days spent in high altitude huts, opt for one of the easier routes easily undertaken from Kufstein. Tackle the short but challenging Brentenjoch-Gamskogel-Steinbergalm loop, a 5-mile hike with summit-top panoramas that starts from the Kaiserlift mountain station. Or, if a leisurely lakeside walk is more your speed, take to the circular trail that rims Lake Hechtsee.
Just outside of Kufstein you'll find pristine beauty and paved hiking trails at this alpine lake. Its tranquil waters reflect the mountains peaking over the dense forests that surround Hechtsee, until a wild swimmer ripples through the idyllic image. Pair a stroll around its edge with a warm weather dip in the alpine depths.
Explore medieval Bavarian history, hearty Austrian cuisine, and relaxing mountain spas in Kufstein, Austria
Narrow alleys underlaid with Roman-style cobblestones weave between tavern walls accented with colorful bay windows and signs of hand-painted calligraphy pointing to the nearest available inn. With many of the trappings of its medieval era still firmly intact, a roam through Kufstein's scenic streets should start in Römerhofgasse and proceed to Auracher Löchl. The 600-year-old tavern has a store of gins with over 1,000 varieties ready to sample and a restaurant serving up Austrian dishes. Try a taste of the Tyrol region and order the roast beef, check out the capital style with a Viennese veal goulash, or stick to the classics and gorge on a perfectly cooked hunk of steak.
Fully fueled, head to the striking fortress that stands above the skyline. Historians don't know exactly how long it has stood for. At the least, it already struck a prominent figure over the small town by 1205, when it was first described by a traveling writer. Tour the fortified castle to see the center point of ferocious battles fought between the duchies of Bavaria, Tyrol, and Moravia, the besieged conquest of the Holy Roman Empire, and the political prison of the Hapsburg dynasty.
Alternatively, take a quick day trip out of town to visit Kaiserlodge. A luxurious lodge in the midst of the Tirolean mountains, the hotel has a 7,500-square-foot spa on site. Book an indulgent experience, massage away any hiking pains, or simply relax in the sauna with wide windows facing out to the Alps.