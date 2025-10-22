A Nature-Rich Retreat With Forest Trails, Disc Golf, And Festivals Makes Up One Of Wisconsin's Most Affordable Towns

If you find yourself in Wisconsin craving some time outdoors, then you should make your way to the city of Antigo. Surrounded by soul-soothing nature and boasting amazing views of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, this seat of Langlade County treats residents and visitors alike to everything from hunting and hiking to camping and disc golf.

Despite offering an abundance of recreational riches, the city is far from overpriced. Antigo boasts an affordable cost of living combined with low housing prices, with rates hovering around the $190,000 mark. This means that Antigo has, in recent years, become a shining beacon for retirees who are looking to settle down. You don't need to be a silver-topped grandparent to enjoy this idyllic corner of the Badger State, though. Antigo has something for everyone, including festivalgoers and those who are interested in community events that celebrate local culture.

To fly to Antigo, you're best off catching a plane to either Central Wisconsin Airport, roughly 50 miles away, or Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport, a 48-mile drive away. Depending on where you're traveling from, you could also consider Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), located 189 miles south of Antigo, or Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), situated 217 miles to the west. Fly into the latter and you'll be experiencing an airport widely recognized as North America's best.