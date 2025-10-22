A Nature-Rich Retreat With Forest Trails, Disc Golf, And Festivals Makes Up One Of Wisconsin's Most Affordable Towns
If you find yourself in Wisconsin craving some time outdoors, then you should make your way to the city of Antigo. Surrounded by soul-soothing nature and boasting amazing views of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, this seat of Langlade County treats residents and visitors alike to everything from hunting and hiking to camping and disc golf.
Despite offering an abundance of recreational riches, the city is far from overpriced. Antigo boasts an affordable cost of living combined with low housing prices, with rates hovering around the $190,000 mark. This means that Antigo has, in recent years, become a shining beacon for retirees who are looking to settle down. You don't need to be a silver-topped grandparent to enjoy this idyllic corner of the Badger State, though. Antigo has something for everyone, including festivalgoers and those who are interested in community events that celebrate local culture.
To fly to Antigo, you're best off catching a plane to either Central Wisconsin Airport, roughly 50 miles away, or Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport, a 48-mile drive away. Depending on where you're traveling from, you could also consider Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), located 189 miles south of Antigo, or Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), situated 217 miles to the west. Fly into the latter and you'll be experiencing an airport widely recognized as North America's best.
Exploring nature around Antigo
No visit to Antigo would be complete without a day spent wandering the Springbrook Trail. Finished in 2010, this route features a 1,800-foot boardwalk and weaves its way across four park areas and a wilderness zone. Stretching out over two miles in length, the Springbrook Trail can be tackled either on foot or by bike — some even choose to speed down the path on rollerblades. Up in the Northern Natural Area, there's even a wood-chipped loop where you're likely to come across deer and other wildlife.
Near the top of the Springbrook Trail map, you'll find the Antigo Disc Golf Course. Just like a regular golf course, it consists of 18 distinct holes spread out over large distances. Unlike regular golf courses, though, the holes are baskets, the balls are flat discs (you might know them as "frisbees"), and as for the clubs? Well, you'll just be using your throwing arm. The big course here in Antigo is 2.1 miles in length and should take just under two hours to complete.
Once you've had your fill of strolling amongst the Springbrook Trail's flora and fauna, and flinging discs down fairways like a plate-chucking Rory McIlroy, why not keep the outdoorsy good times rolling with an overnight camp? The Antigo Lake RV Campground has got you covered. Situated just off Hudson Street and Third Avenue, this family-friendly spot serves up easy access to a charming mix of activities and attractions. From well-maintained ball diamonds to play parks and comfortable shelters, the place feels tailor-made for idyllic days beneath the summer sun. And with downtown Antigo just a stone's throw away, you've also got plenty of restaurants and shops nearby to enjoy some local cuisine and retail therapy.
Festivals in Antigo
In a small, tight-knit community like Antigo, public events and festivals help bring people together. Visitors are welcome to partake in the joy, too. If you time your visit just right, you'll be able to visit the Langlade County Fair, for example. Held annually around the end of July, this four-day bonanza brings together live music, motorsport demonstrations, fairground rides, fun-for-all-the-family shows, and more into one delightful spectacle. Still need convincing? Perhaps having the chance to see 5,000 exhibits spread across four different buildings and to sate your appetite at the various food booths will do the trick. Plus, entrance to the grounds is free if you enter on foot.
If you'd rather visit outside of the summer months, don't worry, as autumn is also a lively time in Antigo. In October 2025, a new event called Wisconsin Fall 4×4 Fest was held to celebrate the opening of the new Crocker Hills 4×4 trail system, hosted by Northology Adventures. Picture a weekend of camping, trail riding, burgers, and feel-good community vibes at River Forest Campground. Festival passes for this one include a t-shirt, a swag bag, and a raffle ticket, with proceeds going to support local causes.
For something a little more tranquil, the Blended Marketplace held in the middle of October might be one to check out. Hosted at Langlade County Fairgrounds and Event Center, this shopping event is what happens when a craft fair meets a trade and vintage market. With 140 booths to browse, as well as food, refreshments, and a bake sale to get stuck into, there's a strong chance you'll leave the place with fewer dollars than you had on entering. But with a full stomach and a bag bursting with newly-purchased items, you'll also be singing Antigo's praises. Add this Wisconsin mini city to your itinerary alongside the parks, botanical gardens, and art festivals of Janesville. Don't sleep on Wisconsin's cheese festivals either.