'Wisconsin's Park Place' Boasts Parks, Botanical Gardens, Renowned Waterski Shows, And Art Festivals
Wisconsin is no stranger to verdant spaces. Those who are in the know probably have places like the unique Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest on their travel list. And if it's not the forests you're eyeing, you're definitely thinking about which lake or river to choose for your Midwest summer vacations. To make it easier for you to pick a city, zoom into the south of Wisconsin, and you'll find the charming Janesville. This city is all about al fresco delights — picnics in the parks, leisurely walks in botanical gardens, and lively events keeping the community spirit alive. It's easy to see why Janesville is referred to as "Wisconsin's Park Place."
Early settlers of Janesville, John Inman and William Holmes, came to the area in 1835 and found no one else inhabiting the riverfront. With more people who followed suit, the town opened its post office and became the designated seat of Rock County. Its agriculture sector soon experienced growth — the arrival of the railroad contributed to the advancement, too. In 1853, Janesville was officially established as a city, welcoming immigrants from all over, but namely from the United Kingdom. Nowadays, it boasts a population of 65,000, and with so many activities for both visitors and locals alike, it's only a matter of time until Janesville becomes the ultimate spot for a Wisconsin vacation.
The nearest hub is Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is an hour and 15 minutes from Janesville. Madison is a quick 45 minutes away. The drive is also manageable from Chicago — you'll be on the road for two hours and 15 minutes. Top accommodation options include Baymont by Wyndham, Century Elms Bed and Breakfast, and Cobblestone Hotel and Suites. You can also book a comfy stay at the AmericInn by Wyndham, Hampton Inn, and Quality Inn Janesville North.
Nature blooms in every corner of Janesville
Janesville is a green oasis with plenty of photo ops throughout the city. Rotary Botanical Gardens is a local favorite, where you'll encounter 26 kinds of gardens across 20 acres of lush grounds. Featuring 4,000 varieties of plant life, this botanical beauty invites visitors to stroll under cherry blossoms, marvel at vibrant sunflowers, and travel to a tropical paradise full of banana plants and cannas. The Sunken Garden is a visual stunner, with radiant perennials and flowerbeds making room for cottonwoods and honey locusts.
Robert O. Cook Memorial Arboretum is another wonderful place to find solace in the great outdoors. Covering 160 acres of forests, prairies, marshes, and wetlands, this area is popular for hiking, birdwatching, and even cross-country skiing during the winter months. The Ice Age Trail — which stretches for over 1,000 miles in Wisconsin — intersects the arboretum. In total, there are 8 miles of trails worth hiking — while some climbing may be involved, they're also suitable for the average person. Keep your eyes peeled for house wrens, rose-breasted grosbeaks, and Eastern bluebirds.
There's no shortage of parks in Janesville either. Families love visiting Walt Lindemann Sportsman's Park, where the little ones can run around the playground or say hello to the deer in the area. Monterey Park is a good choice for picnics by the river and observing the birds soaring overhead, including bald eagles, geese, and pelicans. When you're not looking through your binoculars, practice your football or basketball skills on the courts and meander the trails snaking through the park. If you want to go swimming, opt for Lions Park, which has a designated beach for you to take a dip in a small lake. Other parks you can check out are Traxler and Lustig.
Janesville's events and festivals keep everyone entertained
One of the most beloved events in Janesville is the Rock Aqua Jays Waterski Show. As the most decorated team of its kind, the 23-time national champions perform for the city for free twice a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The fun part is that every year, they introduce a new theme for their show. From jaw-dropping stunts like a 23-person pyramid to front and backflips, every performance is a showstopper.
Another highly anticipated summer event is the Tallman Arts Festival. For more than 65 years, residents and tourists have come into town to shop for art pieces, handmade crafts, and one-of-a-kind creations while enjoying live music and snacking on delicious bites. Whether you're looking to buy pottery, paintings, or jewelry, you'll find everything and more at this event. Even if you're not interested in purchasing, simply admire the exhibits or maybe take part in the silent auction. Those who prefer music as their art fix can attend the Main Street Concert Series, also held in the summer months. No matter if you prefer country bands or swing solos, you'll definitely be tapping your toes to the songs.
When fall rolls around, expect to see the sidewalks of Janesville transform into a kaleidoscopic canvas. Artists gather downtown to take part in Art Infusion, armed with colorful chalks and ready to design murals all over the streets. This fun activity isn't reserved for the pros — anyone with a passion for art can join. Janesville's calendar is pretty full year-round. Children especially love Skelly's Corn Maze and the Holiday Light Show at Rotary Botanical Gardens. You'll come across lots of destinations in Wisconsin with fun festivals. Washington Island, for instance, is an excellent getaway with iconic seafood, cool beaches, and exciting festivals.