'Wisconsin's Park Place' Boasts Parks, Botanical Gardens, Renowned Waterski Shows, And Art Festivals

Wisconsin is no stranger to verdant spaces. Those who are in the know probably have places like the unique Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest on their travel list. And if it's not the forests you're eyeing, you're definitely thinking about which lake or river to choose for your Midwest summer vacations. To make it easier for you to pick a city, zoom into the south of Wisconsin, and you'll find the charming Janesville. This city is all about al fresco delights — picnics in the parks, leisurely walks in botanical gardens, and lively events keeping the community spirit alive. It's easy to see why Janesville is referred to as "Wisconsin's Park Place."

Early settlers of Janesville, John Inman and William Holmes, came to the area in 1835 and found no one else inhabiting the riverfront. With more people who followed suit, the town opened its post office and became the designated seat of Rock County. Its agriculture sector soon experienced growth — the arrival of the railroad contributed to the advancement, too. In 1853, Janesville was officially established as a city, welcoming immigrants from all over, but namely from the United Kingdom. Nowadays, it boasts a population of 65,000, and with so many activities for both visitors and locals alike, it's only a matter of time until Janesville becomes the ultimate spot for a Wisconsin vacation.

The nearest hub is Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is an hour and 15 minutes from Janesville. Madison is a quick 45 minutes away. The drive is also manageable from Chicago — you'll be on the road for two hours and 15 minutes. Top accommodation options include Baymont by Wyndham, Century Elms Bed and Breakfast, and Cobblestone Hotel and Suites. You can also book a comfy stay at the AmericInn by Wyndham, Hampton Inn, and Quality Inn Janesville North.