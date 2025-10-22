This Mostly Abandoned Idaho Destination With A Strange Name Offers Stunning Pacific Northwest Scenery
From Ding Dong, Texas (which has been featured on Ripley's Believe It or Not!), to Hell, Michigan (where you can pay to be mayor for a day), America has never shied away from quirky town names that make travelers do a double-take. But few places embody that mix of humor and heritage quite like Slickpoo, Idaho. Nestled along Mission Creek, this nearly abandoned outpost holds a unique place in the story of faith, culture, and endurance in the Pacific Northwest.
Slickpoo is roughly 22 miles from Lewiston and was once home to the St. Joseph Mission. The land was once owned by Josiah Slickpoo, the Nez Perce man whose name lives on in the town itself. This mission became the first Roman Catholic establishment among the Nez Perce Tribe and later expanded to include a convent, a church, and a children's home.
For visitors, reaching this secluded site is easiest by flying into town via Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport, which is located less than an hour away from Slickpoo. Though the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport offers global access, the long drive across 338 miles of rugged Idaho terrain makes Lewiston the more practical gateway to this small community.
Exploring the history of the St. Joseph Mission
Though only a handful of houses from its 19th-century origins are still standing today, Slickpoo was once a thriving community that stood as a symbol of faith and community. Its origins trace back to 1874, when Father Joseph M. Cataldo, S.J., founded a Catholic Mission in the area at the request of Chief Weeptes Sumpq`.
By the early 1900s, the mission complex had expanded to include a convent and a children's home, which highlights the religious outreach and cultural exchange during a time of rapid change in the Northwest. The mission's past is marked by both devotion and loss. Fires in 1916 and 1925 destroyed the dormitories, with the latter claiming the lives of six children.
Today, proof of the old-school Catholic faith can be seen in the remaining wooden church. The St. Joseph Mission church in Slickpoo is a simple, wood-framed structure with weathered clapboard siding, modest windows, and a gabled roof capped by a small belfry. The private structure still stands strong more than a century later. In order to go inside it, visitors should time their trip properly, as it opens its doors each June for a single Mass.
What to do near Slickpoo
Because Slickpoo is a quiet, unincorporated town with no lodging options, Lewiston serves as the ideal base for travelers. Located at the intersection of the Snake and Clearwater rivers, Lewiston offers modern amenities, a warm inland climate, and easy access to the region's historical and scenic highlights. If you're driving from Slickpoo, be sure to avoid making reckless road trip mistakes, such as focusing more on the GPS instead of the road and driving in bad weather, as Idaho roads are often windy and can be tricky.
Before heading out to the mission site, visitors can make meaningful stops along the way. Just east of Lewiston lies the Nez Perce National Historical Park, a deeply significant site preserving the culture and history of the Nimíipuu. The Spalding Visitor Center features exhibitions, historic trails, and seasonal programs that offer a peek into the region's past.
Continuing the journey, wine enthusiasts will find Lindsay Creek Vineyards, which is known for its locally produced varietals like Merlot, Chardonnay, and Riesling. The wines are crafted by fourth-generation wheat farmers who turned their deep agricultural roots into award-winning winemaking. To complete the route, Drover's Run at Jacques Spur, located along Mission Creek Road, provides a welcoming meal stop, with delicious favorites like steak tacos and barbecue nachos.