This Mostly Abandoned Idaho Destination With A Strange Name Offers Stunning Pacific Northwest Scenery

From Ding Dong, Texas (which has been featured on Ripley's Believe It or Not!), to Hell, Michigan (where you can pay to be mayor for a day), America has never shied away from quirky town names that make travelers do a double-take. But few places embody that mix of humor and heritage quite like Slickpoo, Idaho. Nestled along Mission Creek, this nearly abandoned outpost holds a unique place in the story of faith, culture, and endurance in the Pacific Northwest.

Slickpoo is roughly 22 miles from Lewiston and was once home to the St. Joseph Mission. The land was once owned by Josiah Slickpoo, the Nez Perce man whose name lives on in the town itself. This mission became the first Roman Catholic establishment among the Nez Perce Tribe and later expanded to include a convent, a church, and a children's home.

For visitors, reaching this secluded site is easiest by flying into town via Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport, which is located less than an hour away from Slickpoo. Though the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport offers global access, the long drive across 338 miles of rugged Idaho terrain makes Lewiston the more practical gateway to this small community.