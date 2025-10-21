Airlines Don't Really Make Their Money Off Flights. Here's Where They Get It

You click "purchase" on yet another flight and moments later, your credit card statement lights up with all the line items: Seat, baggage, taxes, fees. It all adds up — and you didn't even upgrade! You're not imagining that flights are getting more expensive. Post-pandemic demand is still soaring, and despite increased inflation and fuel costs, planes are packed and air travel is setting record highs. It may seem that airlines are making a fortune from passengers alone — but surprisingly, consumer ticket purchases aren't what keep the lights on at most major airlines. It's credit cards.

Savvy travelers constantly debate the best credit cards to use, and co-branded credit cards have become financial powerhouses, generating revenue through annual fees and interchange fees. Many large companies — from Best Buy to Amazon — issue co-branded cards to attract customers who already shop there. Almost every airline now has a co-branded card: Delta partners with American Express, United with Chase, American with Citi, JetBlue with Barclays, and Alaska with Bank of America, just to name a few.

Few financial relationships are as influential — and lucrative for banks and airlines alike — as these airline credit cards. In addition to fees, airlines thrive by selling frequent-flyer miles to banks, which use them as rewards to attract customers — in effect, creating a currency backed by travel. Here's how it works: Banks such as American Express or Chase pay airlines billions of dollars up front to license the airline's brand and buy frequent flyer miles in bulk, typically at a markup. The banks then award those miles to customers, as sign-up bonuses or rewards, to incentivize spending. The cardholders may receive bonus miles for signing up, then continue spending on the credit card.