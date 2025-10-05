The Best Credit Card For Travelers Isn't The One You'd Expect

If you're a regular jetsetter, you probably know every tip and trick in the book: You've signed up for the appropriate loyalty programs, and you're familiar with all the airport hacks that can help you zip through TSA. And you may also have the perfect travel credit card, which is one of the best ways to score free access to airport lounges. Of course, it can be challenging to navigate through the dozens of travel rewards cards out there vying for your attention. If you haven't already signed up for one, it's likely because of that pesky annual fee — you might be concerned about whether the glittering perks are worth that huge yearly investment. However, one card stands out for its excellent rewards, ease of earning points, and low annual fee (and it isn't the one you'd expect): the American Express Green Card.

While every travel rewards card features a variety of tantalizing perks to entice potential members, the fees for some of the premium ones can be mind-boggling. For example, Chase Sapphire Reserve's fee is a whopping $795, the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard costs $595, and Amex's Platinum Card will set you back an unbelievable $895 a year. Meanwhile, the Green Card is a much more reasonable $150. This surprisingly affordable card allows you to earn three times the points on transit, dining, and travel-related purchases worldwide, as well as on takeout and delivery services in the U.S. (three reward points for every dollar spent). You can collect through third-party sites, like Airbnb, Expedia, and Tripadvisor, rather than solely through Amex's online portal. This is one feature that truly sets it apart — even from other Amex products. So, if you're a fairly frequent traveler and diner on a limited budget, the Green Card may be best for you.