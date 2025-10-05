The Best Credit Card For Travelers Isn't The One You'd Expect
If you're a regular jetsetter, you probably know every tip and trick in the book: You've signed up for the appropriate loyalty programs, and you're familiar with all the airport hacks that can help you zip through TSA. And you may also have the perfect travel credit card, which is one of the best ways to score free access to airport lounges. Of course, it can be challenging to navigate through the dozens of travel rewards cards out there vying for your attention. If you haven't already signed up for one, it's likely because of that pesky annual fee — you might be concerned about whether the glittering perks are worth that huge yearly investment. However, one card stands out for its excellent rewards, ease of earning points, and low annual fee (and it isn't the one you'd expect): the American Express Green Card.
While every travel rewards card features a variety of tantalizing perks to entice potential members, the fees for some of the premium ones can be mind-boggling. For example, Chase Sapphire Reserve's fee is a whopping $795, the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard costs $595, and Amex's Platinum Card will set you back an unbelievable $895 a year. Meanwhile, the Green Card is a much more reasonable $150. This surprisingly affordable card allows you to earn three times the points on transit, dining, and travel-related purchases worldwide, as well as on takeout and delivery services in the U.S. (three reward points for every dollar spent). You can collect through third-party sites, like Airbnb, Expedia, and Tripadvisor, rather than solely through Amex's online portal. This is one feature that truly sets it apart — even from other Amex products. So, if you're a fairly frequent traveler and diner on a limited budget, the Green Card may be best for you.
The pros of the American Express Green Card
It's nearly effortless to earn rewards with this flexible card, as eligible vendors for the 3X points offer include ridesharing apps, campgrounds, cruises, restaurants, public transportation, parking, and more across the globe. And all other qualified purchases will rack up another point per dollar spent, giving you plenty of earning opportunities. Additionally, its welcome offer is pretty generous: As of this writing, if you spend at least $3,000 on the card within your first six months of membership, you'll receive 40,000 points (or even up to 60,000).
Are you worried about recouping that $150 annual fee? Don't be — you'll find that it's not hard to do. The card comes with $209 of credit towards a Clear Plus membership, which allows you to get through pre-screening lines at 60 participating airports much more quickly and easily. It also comes with purchase protection (up to $50,000 a year) and fairly comprehensive travel insurance. When on holiday, you'll have 24-hour emergency assistance, and you'll be covered for any lost, damaged, or stolen baggage; trip delays; and rental vehicle loss and damage. Of course, as with all insurance providers, conditions apply — but if you plan to vacation a few times per year, the money you'll save from not having to separately purchase travel insurance for your needs will likely be over $150.
Finally, your points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including gift cards, merchandise, and statement credits (cash back to your account). If desired, you can transfer your points to 20 different hotel and airline loyalty programs, such as Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors, Air Canada Aeroplan, and Marriott Bonvoy. Certain merchants also accept points as payment, including PayPal and Amazon, making the Green Card extremely versatile.
Deciding if the American Express Green Card is right for you
Despite its many advantages, the Green Card is likely better suited for you if you're U.S.-based and do most of your traveling within the country. Clear Plus is solely for American citizens and permanent residents, and it's only available in U.S. airports. As well, the 3X points offer for delivery and takeout is only valid within the U.S. Moreover, American Express is generally one of the least widely accepted credit cards internationally, which means you may need to bring a backup card or cash when traveling abroad. It's most useful if you're a member of one of Amex's 20 transfer partners, too, so you can redeem for hotel stays and flights.
Additionally, this card certainly isn't the most competitive in terms of its benefits: The Platinum Card, by comparison, gives you 5X points on travel purchases, a wide array of credits (including digital entertainment, hotels, and airline purchases), and its welcome offer can be up to 175,000 points. The Green Card also doesn't provide you with luxurious perks, like lounge access or late hotel check-out. So if you're hoping to relax in the best airport lounges in the world for free, this may not be the ideal card for you — perhaps a premium credit card would be more suitable.
All that being said, its benefits-to-cost ratio is excellent, giving you good value for money. But before you sign up for any credit card, do your research, understand which perks are most important to you, compare the annual fees with the offerings, and know how to maximize the rewards-earning opportunities. Then, choose the card that best fits your lifestyle, goals, and spending patterns — this could be one of the most effective ways to save money on flights and travel.