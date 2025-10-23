Texas' Adorable City Outside Of Austin Is A Hill Country Gateway Full Of Wildlife And Small-Town Charm

The Texas Hill Country is downright easy on the eyes — and on the soul. The scenic terrain stretches across the heart of the Lone Star State, west of Austin, as far as the eye can see. The central region is known for its rustling rivers, freshwater springs, towering oaks, and, of course, its rolling stony hills. It's also chock-full of historic communities, from Mason, the "Gem of the Hill Country," to the German-infused town of Fredericksburg.

The roots run just as deep in Copperas Cove, a humble farming town founded in the late 1870s. The darling city has sprouted much since then. About 40,000 people now call this rural-suburban area home, making it the largest city in all of Coryell County. Despite its size, Copperas Cove is still beloved for its tight-knit, small-town atmosphere. As one resident shared on Niche, the city is full of "quaint neighborhoods with lots of trees and friendly faces." Another local added: "If you're looking for a great area to raise your kids or to even start a family, Copperas Cove is it."

Straddling Highway 190 about 70 miles north of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), the city serves as a gateway to the seemingly boundless lands of the Texas Hill Country. Put simply, there's no room for boredom in this nook of the state. Copperas Cove teems with a variety of parks, wildlife, and outdoor adventures, with sprawling lakes and recreation areas just a short drive away.