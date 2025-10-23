Texas' Adorable City Outside Of Austin Is A Hill Country Gateway Full Of Wildlife And Small-Town Charm
The Texas Hill Country is downright easy on the eyes — and on the soul. The scenic terrain stretches across the heart of the Lone Star State, west of Austin, as far as the eye can see. The central region is known for its rustling rivers, freshwater springs, towering oaks, and, of course, its rolling stony hills. It's also chock-full of historic communities, from Mason, the "Gem of the Hill Country," to the German-infused town of Fredericksburg.
The roots run just as deep in Copperas Cove, a humble farming town founded in the late 1870s. The darling city has sprouted much since then. About 40,000 people now call this rural-suburban area home, making it the largest city in all of Coryell County. Despite its size, Copperas Cove is still beloved for its tight-knit, small-town atmosphere. As one resident shared on Niche, the city is full of "quaint neighborhoods with lots of trees and friendly faces." Another local added: "If you're looking for a great area to raise your kids or to even start a family, Copperas Cove is it."
Straddling Highway 190 about 70 miles north of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), the city serves as a gateway to the seemingly boundless lands of the Texas Hill Country. Put simply, there's no room for boredom in this nook of the state. Copperas Cove teems with a variety of parks, wildlife, and outdoor adventures, with sprawling lakes and recreation areas just a short drive away.
Experience the wilds of Copperas Cove
The rural flair of Copperas Cove is pretty hard to ignore. 'Round these parts, it's not uncommon to see speedy roadrunners, burly armadillos, wild turkeys, and various other wildlife roaming the lands. If you're keen on seeing more critters, mosey on over to Topsey Exotic Ranch. Perched on the outskirts of the city, the safari excursion is one Copperas Cove's top-rated attractions.
"Deer, cattle, emu, an ostrich, zebras and more will walk alongside your vehicle in hopes of getting tossed some food pellets to snack on," reads one review on Tripadvisor. "You will also see rabbits, prairie dogs and squirrels. Some kangaroos and a camel can be seen behind a fence." The animal-filled outing costs $16 per person, at the time of writing, with discounts available for seniors and children 12 and under. Buckets of animal feed can be purchased for an additional fee.
You can also find a few green spaces in town. Copperas Cove City Park is among the more popular outdoor haunts; it includes ponds and a seasonal pool. You can also make a splash at Belton Lake or Stillhouse Hollow Lake, both about a 30-minute drive away. The former spans more than 12,000 surface acres of water, while the latter covers just over 6,000. A bevy of sandy beaches and parks hug the waters. If you opt for Belton Lake, tackle trails at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area or do more wildlife watching at the Miller Springs Nature Center, situated on the southern end of the reservoir.
Where to stay and eat
Wondering where to hunker down for the evening? If you're up for braving the wilds, grab your best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors and snag a spot at one of the many campgrounds along the lakes. Live Oak Ridge Park Campground sits right next to Miller Springs Nature Center on Belton Lake and receives strong reviews for its amenities and setting. If you find yourself at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Union Grove Campground offers a few screened shelters for those without camping gear. The facility also has plenty of spots to park a rig or pop a tent. Both campgrounds offer showers, a dock, and a playground. A swimming beach can also be found at Union Grove.
Don't want to rough it? If you'd prefer a more luxurious abode, there's a decent selection of familiar hotel brands in Copperas Cove, too, including the Comfort Suites, Days Inn by Wyndham, and Best Western Inn & Suites, all of which are located in the same vicinity. You won't go hungry in this part of Texas, either. Feast on fettuccine alfredo, cheesy ravioli, baked lasagna, and other pasta staples at Giovanni's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria — rated the No. 1 restaurant in the city over on Tripadvisor. If you're craving down-home country classics, grab a table at Lil-Tex Restaurant or Bobby B's Southern Cooking & More. Just don't skip dessert.