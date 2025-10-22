One Of The Best Small Towns In The Catskills Is A Mountain Hollow With Winding Trails And Rustic Lodges

In the early days of the 18th century, there was a man of mythic repute who roamed the Hudson River Valley. He was known as Win-ni-sook (sometimes Winneesook, believed to mean "snowfall") in his native Algonquian tongue, but many simply referred to him as the "Big Indian." At seven feet tall, as the stories go, and strong as one of hemlock trees rooted into the hillsides, Win-ni-sook was as fearsome as his reputation — and appearance — suggested. He waged war with tribal chieftains and plundered the settlements of Dutch colonists as though conflict were a sport.

But even the most imposing of men can't shirk a bullet to the heart. When Win-ni-sook was shot during one of his pillaging campaigns, he mustered up the strength to take shelter in a hollow pine tree, which soon became his final resting place. Now, 300 years later, a small hamlet sits in the valley where Win-ni-sook once marauded. And in honor of the man himself, it goes by the name of Big Indian. Win-ni-sook might have been a pugilistic character, but the bucolic town that bears his name couldn't be any different.

The Catskills hide lots of interesting settlements within their creases and valleys. There's Hobart, a charming village dedicated to book lovers, and abutting the Hudson River, Saugerites, one of America's coolest small towns. But for sheer rustic mountain charm, few can compete with Big Indian.