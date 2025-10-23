The Most Profitable Airline In America Has Been Revealed And It Isn't United

When it comes to pure revenue, it's not the world's most luxurious airlines that top the list. Companies such as Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways take in less money annually than many other carriers, not even cracking the top 10. Even top-tier Emirates is only seventh on the list based on revenue. Profitability is another matter, however, in terms of net gains after operating expenses.

According to 2024 reports (via aviation and travel blogger Sam Chui's website), Emirates is indeed the most profitable airline worldwide, with certain American carriers still having a strong showing, coming in second and third. So, which airline holds the top spot as America's most profitable? According to 2024's numbers, the most profitable airline in America right now isn't United, but Delta.

At $3.46 billion in net profit, Delta is the number two airline in the world in profitability behind Emirates, and number one in America. Its airport hubs are spread across the country in eight major cities, so travelers in Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York, Salt Lake City, and Seattle have a Delta hub nearby. In more recent good news about the brand, Delta is setting itself apart from competitors with a groundbreaking new partnership and investing in next-generation, more fuel-efficient aircraft.