The Most Profitable Airline In America Has Been Revealed And It Isn't United
When it comes to pure revenue, it's not the world's most luxurious airlines that top the list. Companies such as Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways take in less money annually than many other carriers, not even cracking the top 10. Even top-tier Emirates is only seventh on the list based on revenue. Profitability is another matter, however, in terms of net gains after operating expenses.
According to 2024 reports (via aviation and travel blogger Sam Chui's website), Emirates is indeed the most profitable airline worldwide, with certain American carriers still having a strong showing, coming in second and third. So, which airline holds the top spot as America's most profitable? According to 2024's numbers, the most profitable airline in America right now isn't United, but Delta.
At $3.46 billion in net profit, Delta is the number two airline in the world in profitability behind Emirates, and number one in America. Its airport hubs are spread across the country in eight major cities, so travelers in Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York, Salt Lake City, and Seattle have a Delta hub nearby. In more recent good news about the brand, Delta is setting itself apart from competitors with a groundbreaking new partnership and investing in next-generation, more fuel-efficient aircraft.
United is just behind Delta in profitability, but American Airlines is absent
While Delta is America's most profitable airline, it is followed closely by United, just behind at $3.15 billion. Both companies share some of the same major cities, such as New York and Los Angeles. United has additional hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. Of note, American Airlines is the third largest airline worldwide by revenue, but isn't on the top 10 list when it comes to profitability. Along with United, they are an airline you should be booking with if you want to save money on first-class seats.
Certain budget airlines, like Spirit, are on the list of the least profitable airlines, which will come as no surprise, as their financial struggles have been widely publicized. Other discount airlines worldwide, such as Europe's Ryanair, scored highly in profitability, so it isn't the low cost of flights alone that determines whether or not an airline is on the list. Profitability matters, especially if you've planned ahead and have flights already booked for 2026, so your carrier doesn't become a line item on a list of airlines that went bankrupt and never recovered.