10 Airlines That Went Bankrupt And Never Recovered

There was a time when air travel was the ultimate luxury. It was a symbol of glamour, sophistication, and adventure. Passengers dressed in their finest clothes, champagne flowed freely, and flight attendants embodied chicness itself. Airlines were cultural icons, defining what it meant to travel well. Sadly, as the decades passed, the skies became far less forgiving — and far less glamorous. Wars, economic downturns, the deregulation of the airline industry in 1978, and rapid growth in competition transformed once-luxurious brands into nothing more than memories from days gone by (and a few scenes of Don Draper in "Mad Men").

The rise of budget carriers and the increasing pressure to cut costs transformed air travel from an indulgence into something that resembles an assembly line. Even the most successfully branded airlines, like those that represented national pride or jet-set sophistication, sometimes could not survive mounting debt and evolving consumer expectations. In this article, we'll revisit 10 defunct airlines that once defined the golden age of flight, from icons of mid-century style to ambitious carriers who just couldn't make a go of it financially. Each of these bygone airlines tells a story of innovation, glamour, and loss, serving as something of a time capsule to the days when flying wasn't merely about getting from place to place. And if you want to pretend you're a mid-century jetsetter for a moment, check out the airlines that make it easy to save money while booking first-class seats.