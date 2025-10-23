Tucked In Pennsylvania's Appalachian Mountains Is A Hiker's Hub With Wooded Trails And Diverse Camping

The quiet streets of Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, are lined with 19th-century architecture that speaks to its legacy as a rural hub in Perry County. The town is perhaps best known for the Perry County Courthouse, a stately brick building constructed in 1826 that is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The town is also the seat of Perry County, so you'll find most county government offices here, along with small businesses, cafés, and churches, all within walking distance.

Reaching Bloomfield is pretty straightforward. The town is about 30 miles northwest of Harrisburg, the nearest major city and travel hub. From Harrisburg International Airport, it's roughly a 50-minute drive via U.S. Route 22 and Pennsylvania Route 34. You'll need a car to explore the area, since public transportation options are limited in this part of Perry County.

Once you're settled in, the surrounding landscape shows why this small town is worth the detour. To most travelers, the gorgeous Pennsylvania mountain region of the Poconos gets all the attention, but Bloomfield offers a quiet countryside escape that's just as rewarding. A short drive from town, Little Buffalo State Park stretches over 900 acres and is filled with wooded trails, a scenic lake, and landmarks that date back nearly two centuries. Shoaff's Mill, a fully restored water-powered mill, and the historic Blue Ball Tavern are highlights you can explore while enjoying the park. It's also the perfect starting point for exploring more of Bloomfield and Perry County.