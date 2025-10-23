Tucked In Pennsylvania's Appalachian Mountains Is A Hiker's Hub With Wooded Trails And Diverse Camping
The quiet streets of Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, are lined with 19th-century architecture that speaks to its legacy as a rural hub in Perry County. The town is perhaps best known for the Perry County Courthouse, a stately brick building constructed in 1826 that is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The town is also the seat of Perry County, so you'll find most county government offices here, along with small businesses, cafés, and churches, all within walking distance.
Reaching Bloomfield is pretty straightforward. The town is about 30 miles northwest of Harrisburg, the nearest major city and travel hub. From Harrisburg International Airport, it's roughly a 50-minute drive via U.S. Route 22 and Pennsylvania Route 34. You'll need a car to explore the area, since public transportation options are limited in this part of Perry County.
Once you're settled in, the surrounding landscape shows why this small town is worth the detour. To most travelers, the gorgeous Pennsylvania mountain region of the Poconos gets all the attention, but Bloomfield offers a quiet countryside escape that's just as rewarding. A short drive from town, Little Buffalo State Park stretches over 900 acres and is filled with wooded trails, a scenic lake, and landmarks that date back nearly two centuries. Shoaff's Mill, a fully restored water-powered mill, and the historic Blue Ball Tavern are highlights you can explore while enjoying the park. It's also the perfect starting point for exploring more of Bloomfield and Perry County.
Trail highlights and outdoor adventures at Little Buffalo State Park in Bloomfield
Little Buffalo State Park is a solid spot for hiking, especially if you like a mix of short loops and longer, more challenging trails. If you want a challenge, try the Buffalo Ridge Trail, a 1.5-mile loop that winds through dense forest and past charcoal mounds once used for iron production. It's the park's most rugged trail, with steady elevation gains that make it a great option for experienced hikers. If you're just starting out or walking with kids, the Blue Ball Trail is an easy 0.25-mile paved path perfect for families and strollers. It runs alongside a quiet creek and connects to the historic Blue Ball Tavern, with benches along the way for quick breaks.
For something in between, the Middle Ridge Trail is a good pick. It's about 2.5 miles and takes you through open fields, shady woods, and past views of Holman Lake. The Little Buffalo Creek Trail is another good option at 1 mile, running beside the creek and shaded by trees, making it a cool choice on warmer days. There's also the Exercise Trail, a short 1.5-mile loop with outdoor fitness stations if you want to mix in some bodyweight workouts.
If you're planning to try a few trails back-to-back, create a hiking plan and share it with someone before you go. It's one of the best ways to stay in touch with your loved ones while thru-hiking and keep your trip safe. Once you're ready, you'll find there's more to do here than hiking alone. Holman Lake is open to kayaking, canoeing, and fishing.
Explore Bloomfield through camping and community events
Little Buffalo State Park Campground is a popular choice if you want to stay close to the trails and Holman Lake. The campground offers more than 40 tent and trailer sites, with amenities like modern restrooms, a dump station, and a playground for kids. You'll be within walking distance of hiking loops and the park's historic landmarks. Before you arrive, make sure you pack the gear you'll want for any camping adventure, such as a portable box-type folding grill for meals, an ultralight folding chair for relaxing by the fire, and mosquito repellent to keep bugs away.
If you prefer a campground with more built-in activities, take a short drive from downtown New Bloomfield to Paradise Stream Family Campground. This campground is designed for families and groups, offering a range of on-site activities such as mini golf, a playground, a swimming pool, and stocked fishing ponds. The campground also has scheduled family-friendly activities, making it a good fit for travelers with kids.
To round out your stay, plan your visit around one of New Bloomfield's annual events. In July, the Perry County Fair draws crowds with agricultural exhibits, carnival rides, and live music at the county fairgrounds just outside of town. If you're visiting in September, the Fall Street Fair takes over the town square with food vendors, children's activities, fire company demonstrations, arts and crafts, a car show, and live music and dancing to close out the day.