One National Park's Notorious 'Bear Jams' Are Dangerously Out Of Control During The Government Shutdown

While some iconic U.S. landmarks are closed during the government shutdown, many national parks are at least partially open. And some of those parks are seeing problems start to mount due to the lack of staffing. In Yellowstone National Park, that means there's more "bear jams" — traffic jams caused when people stop to see a bear near or on the road.

Yellowstone is one of those parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, and the bears are especially active in the fall, trying to pack on the pounds before hibernation. That means they're out and about and potentially getting close to the roads. Fall is one of the best times of year to visit Yellowstone National Park, and even with the government shutdown, people are still coming. Active bears and fewer staff to help police the people in the park, however, means traffic problems. In normal times, even with some management in place, these bear jam backups can be dangerous. Some people seem to abandon their common sense when they see a bear. Some might get out of their vehicles to snap a picture and be hit by oncoming traffic, resulting in injuries or death. Others might try to breach the park's policy of staying 100 yards from a bear, which is dangerous for the tourists and disturbing for the bears.

With the government shutdown, tourists are being left to fend for themselves. "The bear jams are pretty crazy. There's nobody overseeing those," Evan Stout, owner and operator of Yellowstone Wildlife Guide Company, told SFGATE. He wasn't the only one who noticed. Area photographer Jessica Hadley confirmed to SFGATE, "One of the most visible aspects of the shutdown in the parks has been the bear jams in Yellowstone."