These Iconic US Landmarks Are Closed During The Government Shutdown

At midnight on October 1, 2025, the U.S. government entered a shutdown after Congress failed to pass a funding bill. In a nutshell, that means federal government workers deemed non-essential are furloughed, and many government operations are put on pause. This shutdown is already affecting travel: Some flights have been delayed because air traffic controllers — who are required to work during a shutdown — are calling in sick. And there have been outright closures of some federal landmarks. Below are several major sites that currently are — or soon will be — closed. (This is not an exhaustive list; always check your specific destination in advance.)

Washington D.C., is known for its impressive collection of museums — many free – but some are shuttered during the shutdown, and more could close soon. The National Gallery of Art is closed, and you can't currently take a tour of the White House or the U.S. Capitol. You can visit the grounds of the Washington Monument, but you can't go up the elevator to the observation deck at the top.

The Smithsonian's 21 museums and the National Zoo remain open through October 11, 2025, using prior-year funds to stay open. A notification on the website for the Smithsonian Institute confirms that if the shutdown continues past that date, its locations will be closed beginning Sunday, October 12, 2025.