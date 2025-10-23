North Carolina's Underrated City Near Charlotte Has A Lovely Downtown, Mountain Views, And Historic Charm
Tucked in near the Brushy Mountains of North Carolina is an under-the-radar city rich in history and charm. Founded just after the Revolutionary War, Statesville offers visitors lots to do, from exploring its storied past to wandering around the scenic downtown — all with a gorgeous mountain backdrop. Once connected by railroads that transported goods like whiskey and tobacco, these days, Statesville is the ideal stop for a North Carolina road trip, with nearby Interstates 77 and 40 leading you to other cities like Charlotte and Asheville.
Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is a one-hour drive away, and you'll need a car to visit, but the good news is, parking is free throughout Statesville. You can find a number of accommodation options throughout town, such as the Hampton Inn Statesville. Rated a 4.4 with hundreds of reviews on Google, this 3-star hotel offers amenities like free breakfast, free parking, a pool, and a fitness center.
Things to do in downtown Statesville, North Carolina
Like Apex, North Carolina, and its quaint downtowns with historic homes, Statesville stands apart with its beautiful natural scenery and things to do. While here, be sure to spend some time exploring Statesville's downtown, lined with historic buildings, public art, and over 350 local businesses. For new and used books, plus other one-of-a-kind gifts, head to Wandering Crow Bookshop. If you're more into vintage clothing and secondhand fashion, don't skip a stop at Disco Dolphin, a local gem for funky and eclectic style. For New Orleans-style fare, head to The Quarter, which opened in 2024 and has already begun to make its mark in Statesville, with dishes like spicy andouille gumbo, po' boys, and beignets. The 220 Cafe is another beloved spot for contemporary American cuisine, rated a 4.5 on Google.
If you're looking for a real bucket-list-worthy experience, Statesville has that too. Known as the "ballooning capital of the East," visitors can enjoy Statesville's jaw-dropping mountain views from the sky aboard a hot air balloon ride. Rides are offered twice daily, year-round, weather permitting. Over 15 hot air balloon pilots operate in Statesville, so you can take your pick!
Historic sites in Statesville, North Carolina
History buffs will find plenty to love in this charming North Carolina city. You'll feel Statesville's storied history just from walking around town. Unlike other historic districts, Statesville has a unique mix of architectural styles, mostly originating between the pre-Civil War and the 1920s. History fans shouldn't skip the only historic site in the state that's dedicated to the French and Indian War, also known as the Seven Years' War. Fort Dobbs, which includes a reconstruction of a blockhouse fort and a half-mile nature trail, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Touring the inside of the fort is available by guided tour only, which costs $5 for adults and $1 for youth. Although America's largest collection of log cabins is 45 minutes away in Hart Square Village, Fort Dobbs has its very own log cabin as well, which currently houses a visitor center.
If you're up for more history, head to the Statesville Historical Collection next, where you can dive into the city's rich past — which includes baseball players, movies, an interesting liquor history, and more — through over 1,000 photos, artifacts, and other memorabilia. You can even see a slice of ancient Egypt here while visiting the Iredell Museum, whose most notable inclusion is a 3,000-year-old mummy. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, and general admission is $5. Continue exploring North Carolina's charming towns in Boiling Springs, sandwiched between Charlotte and Asheville.