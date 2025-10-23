North Carolina's Underrated City Near Charlotte Has A Lovely Downtown, Mountain Views, And Historic Charm

History buffs will find plenty to love in this charming North Carolina city. You'll feel Statesville's storied history just from walking around town. Unlike other historic districts, Statesville has a unique mix of architectural styles, mostly originating between the pre-Civil War and the 1920s. History fans shouldn't skip the only historic site in the state that's dedicated to the French and Indian War, also known as the Seven Years' War. Fort Dobbs, which includes a reconstruction of a blockhouse fort and a half-mile nature trail, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Touring the inside of the fort is available by guided tour only, which costs $5 for adults and $1 for youth. Although America's largest collection of log cabins is 45 minutes away in Hart Square Village, Fort Dobbs has its very own log cabin as well, which currently houses a visitor center.

If you're up for more history, head to the Statesville Historical Collection next, where you can dive into the city's rich past — which includes baseball players, movies, an interesting liquor history, and more — through over 1,000 photos, artifacts, and other memorabilia. You can even see a slice of ancient Egypt here while visiting the Iredell Museum, whose most notable inclusion is a 3,000-year-old mummy. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, and general admission is $5. Continue exploring North Carolina's charming towns in Boiling Springs, sandwiched between Charlotte and Asheville.