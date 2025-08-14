One Of North Carolina's Best Places To Live Has A Quaint Downtown With Historic Homes And Walkable Main Street

North Carolina's Research Triangle — named for the geographic triangle formed by the dynamic, research-driven cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill — is home to one of the fastest-growing small towns in Wake County: Apex. One of central North Carolina's most desirable destinations, "The Peak of Good Living," as it's called, blends historic charm with a family-friendly atmosphere and consistently scores high marks for quality of life. It even ranked No. 7 on U.S. News and World Report's 2025 to 2026 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Located about 7 miles southwest of Cary, a trendy, fast-growing town known for its walkable downtown and vibrant food scene, and about 15 miles west of Raleigh, the capital city with a thriving arts scene, Apex is also just 12 miles away from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. It's easily accessible to travelers and boasts a growing selection of restaurants, craft breweries, shops, and year-round community events. Each spring, the town hosts Peak City Pig Fest, BBQ-themed street festival with vendors, live music, and a beer garden. Visiting in the fall? Toast to Oktoberfest, hosted by the Apex American Legion. There's also a spectacular Christmas lights display each year, drawing visitors from all over. With its historic train depot, a mix of charming old homes and modern builds, a walkable downtown, and lush green spaces with trails ideal for bikes, strollers, and dogs, Apex brings a Hallmark-movie aesthetic to real life.

Since 2022, Apex has offered free public transit via GoApex Route 1 (GA1), a fixed-loop bus service running six days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The route includes 45 local stops, including downtown Apex, schools, community centers, Beaver Creek Commons, and a Walmart. It connects to GoCary's Apex-Cary Express (ACX), expanding access to regional transit. Riders can download the GoCary smartphone app to help plan their GoApex route.