One Of North Carolina's Best Places To Live Has A Quaint Downtown With Historic Homes And Walkable Main Street
North Carolina's Research Triangle — named for the geographic triangle formed by the dynamic, research-driven cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill — is home to one of the fastest-growing small towns in Wake County: Apex. One of central North Carolina's most desirable destinations, "The Peak of Good Living," as it's called, blends historic charm with a family-friendly atmosphere and consistently scores high marks for quality of life. It even ranked No. 7 on U.S. News and World Report's 2025 to 2026 Best Places to Live in the U.S.
Located about 7 miles southwest of Cary, a trendy, fast-growing town known for its walkable downtown and vibrant food scene, and about 15 miles west of Raleigh, the capital city with a thriving arts scene, Apex is also just 12 miles away from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. It's easily accessible to travelers and boasts a growing selection of restaurants, craft breweries, shops, and year-round community events. Each spring, the town hosts Peak City Pig Fest, BBQ-themed street festival with vendors, live music, and a beer garden. Visiting in the fall? Toast to Oktoberfest, hosted by the Apex American Legion. There's also a spectacular Christmas lights display each year, drawing visitors from all over. With its historic train depot, a mix of charming old homes and modern builds, a walkable downtown, and lush green spaces with trails ideal for bikes, strollers, and dogs, Apex brings a Hallmark-movie aesthetic to real life.
Since 2022, Apex has offered free public transit via GoApex Route 1 (GA1), a fixed-loop bus service running six days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The route includes 45 local stops, including downtown Apex, schools, community centers, Beaver Creek Commons, and a Walmart. It connects to GoCary's Apex-Cary Express (ACX), expanding access to regional transit. Riders can download the GoCary smartphone app to help plan their GoApex route.
Explore historic downtown and hidden foodie gems
Apex was founded around the 1860s, and is considered by Southern Living as one of the area's "most intact, turn-of-the-century railroad towns." The 1914 Victorian-era train depot serves as the town's welcome center, alongside a vintage caboose. Just 9 miles from downtown, the North Carolina Railway Museum and New Hope Valley Railway offers a unique experience for history buffs who want to ride a historic locomotive.
Downtown Apex starts on Salem Street, a beautifully preserved stretch of buildings dating from the mid-to-late 1800s. Officially designated a historic district, Salem is lined with galleries, shops, and restaurants. Wander into Cocoon Gallery, which showcases handmade work from over 70 local artisans and hosts classes like pine needle basketry. Down the street, French Bleue curates a mix of old and new French-inspired decor and home goods. At the end of the block, Halle Cultural Arts Center hosts art galleries and year-round programming, including outdoor concerts and summer movies. Stroll through the neighborhood to admire varied architectural styles of the old homes around Salem and Hughes streets. When you're ready for a bite but not ready to leave downtown, try The Provincial for dinner, with a daily rotating menu of seafood and locally sourced dishes. For something casual, have award-winning pizza at Anna's Pizzeria.
Somewhat off the beaten path, one of the most unexpected culinary gems in Apex is Akami Sushi Bar, affectionately dubbed "Gas Station Sushi." Tucked inside a former Subway sandwich shop next to a Han-Dee Hugo's convenience store on Williams Street, it's a hidden favorite among locals. Step inside and you're transported to a traditional sushi bar serving fresh sushi, sashimi, creative specialty rolls, and unexpectedly fluffy Japanese cheesecake. "Don't let the location fool you," says one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The sushi is second to none." For the novelty, one Yelp user recommends entering through the gas station.
Explore Apex's green and art spaces, and try the craft beer
Apex has 13 miles of public greenway trails and is part of the American Tobacco Trail, a 22-mile path of converted railroads that runs through the Triangle region. The town boasts nearly a dozen parks; both the 160-acre Apex Community Park and the expansive new Pleasant Park offer feature plenty of green space, sports fields, picnic shelters, and restrooms. Just 12 west of town, Jordan Lake State Park is a recreation area with camping, beaches, and forested hiking trails and a great place to get out of town for the day or weekend. In downtown Apex, you can take part in the Apex Sculpture Walk, an outdoor exhibit featuring nearly a dozen sculptures accompanied by a downloadable audio tour. And don't miss the farmer's market every Saturday near the train depot. "Packs a punch!!!!" describes one TripAdvisor reviewer.
Need a break from all that walking? North Carolina is known for its craft beer, and Apex is no exception. HighCraft Apex serves a variety of North Carolina craft beers and wines from its Digital Pour kegs, offering an easy indoor-outdoor spot to take relax downtown. Have a beer or bourbon and pimento cheese eggrolls at TapStation, inside a converted gas station. Meanwhile, Southern Peak Brewery is set to open in the fall of 2025 (as of this writing), serving its own microbrews and pizzas just outside downtown.
Nightlife in Apex is limited, but nearby Durham and Raleigh offer more vibrant evening options. As the town grows, housing prices have risen, and construction is underway to support expanding infrastructure and tourism. Apex may not be a "hidden" gem anymore, but it remains a comfortable, appealing place to call home.