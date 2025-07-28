Sandwiched Between Charlotte And Asheville Is North Carolina's Charming College Town With River Trails

Humans have always answered the evolutionary call to water. And it was that call of two naturally occurring springs that helped ignite Boiling Springs' beginning in 1843. Sitting just an hour's drive away from both Charlotte and Asheville, this North Carolina town offers historic attractions, nature trails, and festivals all year long. And it does all this without losing its old-world charm. Boiling Springs is a tiny town covering less than 5 square miles, but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for with tourism possibilities.

Today, Boiling Springs offers a variety of festivals in its stunning downtown. Its First Friday events celebrate the local businesses in the area, and its annual Music on Main Festival brings live music lovers together at different times throughout the year. In the spring, the town partners with nearby Gardner-Webb University to present Webbstock, a gathering of bands, food vendors, and local artisans. A private liberal arts institution, Gardner-Webb University offers more than 80 majors and minors to over 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Its setting isn't too dissimilar from another walkable North Carolina college town with its own charming downtown just a little over an hour away.