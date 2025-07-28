Sandwiched Between Charlotte And Asheville Is North Carolina's Charming College Town With River Trails
Humans have always answered the evolutionary call to water. And it was that call of two naturally occurring springs that helped ignite Boiling Springs' beginning in 1843. Sitting just an hour's drive away from both Charlotte and Asheville, this North Carolina town offers historic attractions, nature trails, and festivals all year long. And it does all this without losing its old-world charm. Boiling Springs is a tiny town covering less than 5 square miles, but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for with tourism possibilities.
Today, Boiling Springs offers a variety of festivals in its stunning downtown. Its First Friday events celebrate the local businesses in the area, and its annual Music on Main Festival brings live music lovers together at different times throughout the year. In the spring, the town partners with nearby Gardner-Webb University to present Webbstock, a gathering of bands, food vendors, and local artisans. A private liberal arts institution, Gardner-Webb University offers more than 80 majors and minors to over 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Its setting isn't too dissimilar from another walkable North Carolina college town with its own charming downtown just a little over an hour away.
Enjoy waterfront views and trails at the Broad River Greenway
Arguably the most notable attraction near Boiling Springs is Broad River Greenway, a 1,500-acre waterfront nature park that sits just 3 miles away and costs $10 per car to enjoy. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy numerous nature trails that stretch a combined 15 miles, each offering stunning views of rivers and North Carolina landscapes. You are welcome to explore on foot, on bicycle, or even on horseback! The trails provide a less intense hiking adventure than one of North Carolina's most iconic attractions, Chimney Rock State Park.
If you prefer to connect with nature while on the waterways of Broad River Greenway, this natural wonderland offers kayak, canoe, and paddleboard opportunities. You're even welcome to bring along your furry friend, as long as they remain on a leash. Boiling Springs shares the park with Cleveland County, the county in which it sits, and also offers covered picnic areas perfect for family gatherings.
A small town with a lot to offer
Boiling Springs sits in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, making it a great location to explore this North Carolina alpine wine region with unmatched beauty. Both Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport make getting to Boiling Springs easy. Allegiant Airlines offers regular arrivals to Asheville Regional Airport. For even smaller, regional flights, the Shelby Cleveland County Regional Airport lands you just 7 miles from downtown Boiling Springs.
Spending the night in Boiling Springs is limited to one hotel, the AmericInn. It's operated by Wyndham and offers all the modern amenities required for a comfortable stay. Less than 10 miles away in Shelby, Fairlfield Inn and Suites provides accommodations that are still in the heart of North Carolina's natural beauty. If you decide to utilize the nearby Broad River Campground, be sure to check the forecast to help determine if a tent site, cabin, or RV space is best for your stay. No matter the time of year, a visit to Boiling Springs will likely be a pleasant one. Warm summers and mild winters make its natural beauty accessible year-round.