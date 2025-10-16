This Airline Will Start Charging Travelers To Recline Their Seat

Airlines have managed to find ways to nickel and dime customers. From charging for extra luggage (or sometimes any luggage, depending on the airline) to paying for a specific seat, flights seem to be getting more and more expensive. And now, WestJet, a budget airline based in Canada, is going to be charging people to recline their seats. Or rather, it's going to be only putting reclining seats in certain sections of some of their airplanes.

In an update to 43 of the airline's Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 planes, standard economy seats will no longer be able to recline. This is less than a third of the airline's fleet. The only seats in these renovated planes that will be able to recline will be in the Premium and Extended Comfort class of seats, and those will come at a higher cost. The new seat configurations should be completed by early 2026.

A WestJet representative explained part of the reason behind removing the recline option. "Through our guest user testing, half indicated they preferred a fixed recline, to avoid feeling impacted by other passengers encroaching upon their space," the rep shared, via ABC News. However, it's not exactly a ringing endorsement for the plan to have just half of the people who tested the seats think it was a good idea to eliminate the reclining option.