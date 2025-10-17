Clueless Tourists Are Doing Dicey Things In Yosemite During The Government Shutdown (And It's Threatening Lives)

"When the cat's away, the mice will play," says the age-old adage. Only in this case, the cat is the U.S. federal government, and the mice are reckless national park visitors. As we enter week three of a government shutdown with no foreseeable finish, a growing question looms: What happens to our national parks when the government isn't working? The answer, for some, is that the parks become a free-for-all where daredevils and careless tourists can thrive without consequences. Nowhere is this more obvious than in Yosemite National Park, home to the iconic Half Dome as well as El Capitan, one of the most dangerous climbs in America. In just over two weeks, tourists have flooded the un-staffed park — swimming in restricted areas, squatting at the campgrounds, off-roading, climbing Half Dome's cables without permits, and even base jumping from the cliffs.

During the 35-day shutdown of 2018 and 2019, national parks descended into chaos, with litter, vandalism, and illegal activities becoming the norm. In an attempt to avoid a repeat in 2025, former park employees and directors sent an open letter to the government pleading with them to close the parks for protection, a request which went unheeded. On October 1, 2025, when the federal government came to a halt, national parks remained open without staff, most of whom were furloughed.

Very few people remain to remove trash, clean the restrooms, enforce rules, rescue visitors in distress, and do all the essential, unsung maintenance that makes our national parks thrive. Yet instead of being sympathetic to the circumstances and appreciating the fragile opportunity to access these places, many visitors are heedlessly wrecking them. Those that are following the park's rules now not only face the normal life-threatening risks that come with the awe-inspiring natural areas, but they also must navigate an increase in unthoughtful human behavior as well.