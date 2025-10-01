What Happens To National Parks When The Federal Government Shuts Down?

The United States government officially shut down at midnight on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass a spending package. This marks the first government shutdown in nearly seven years, and uncertainty looms over what lies ahead. One thing is clear: The shutdown will impact a wide range of federal services — including air travel, embassies, museums, and national parks. Travelers have been warned to expect travel delays, longer lines, and closures. Some of the country's most popular attractions, national parks, are already operating at reduced budgets due to earlier cuts, and now face full or partial closure as funding halts and many employees are furloughed. According to new guidance from the Department of the Interior published just hours before the shutdown, open-air national parks, roads, trails, and scenic lookouts will remain accessible, but staffed buildings — including visitor centers and landmarks like the Liberty Bell and the Washington Monument — will be closed. Law enforcement and safety officers are exempt, but more than 60% of the National Park Service workforce will be furloughed. Up to 433 sites could be affected, per the National Parks Conservation Association.

Warning banners have already appeared across park websites, advising: "National parks remain as accessible as possible during the federal government shutdown. However, some services may be limited or unavailable." However, clear, location-specific information has been hard to confirm. WyoFile reports that Yellowstone's campsites will remain open, but the visitors center will be closed and emergency services limited. Yet, as of this writing, Yellowstone's website simply links to the government's general contingency guidance, which lacks detail. The Grand Canyon, meanwhile, has been promoting the October 1st re-opening of its North Rim after a devastating lightning fire earlier this summer, and the park's website has no specific updates on whether campsites or even visitor centers are closed.