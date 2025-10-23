This Popular Southern US Destination Will No Longer Host Spirit Airlines Flights

Big news if you were thinking of flying with Spirit soon to or from Birmingham–Shuttlesworth (BHM): Spirit is pulling out. All flights to and from Birmingham, Alabama's "cultural capital," will be canceled effective October 3, 2025. The low-cost airline recently filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year, and due to its ongoing financial struggles, it's discontinuing service to 11 U.S. cities, including Birmingham. Via a Birmingham–Shuttlesworth news release, a statement from Spirit Airlines noted that this change was a "difficult decision" but that it's necessary to "transform our business and position Spirit for long-term success." The airline also said it will notify affected customers by email and provide instructions on how to get a refund. So, if you already booked a Spirit flight to or from BHM after October 3, checking your email (and spam folder) is mission-critical right now. Found nothing in your inbox? Then head to Spirit's website, click on the "Contact Us" page, and find the option to cancel or request a refund.

Follow the same instructions if you have an upcoming Spirit flight to or from any of these airports, which are also saying goodbye to Spirit: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Boise, Idaho; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Columbia, South Carolina; Oakland, California; Portland, Oregon; Sacramento, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; San Diego, California; and San Jose, California. If you need to travel anyway, start looking into other airlines flying to or from these airports and nearby ones as well. And if you're in a time crunch, there are ways to get cheap, last-minute flights.