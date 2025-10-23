Las Vegas' Manmade Lake Is A Charming, Idyllic Homage To Italy's Immaculate Lake Como
From its own Eiffel Tower replica to the Italian-inspired Bellagio, one of many hotels Nevada claims as some of the world's largest, Las Vegas has an architectural talent for imitation. Some of these attractions might feel more kitsch than charming when wedged in the busy chaos of the Las Vegas Strip, but that's not the case for the lakefront enclave inspired by Italy's Lake Como.
Lake Las Vegas, the name given to this Mediterranean-themed development, has a more natural setting than the landmarks of the Strip, located about a 30-minute drive east of downtown Las Vegas in Henderson. With its European-style town square and waterfront villas surrounded by greenery, Lake Las Vegas is both a luxurious getaway and a unique achievement of desert engineering.
Before becoming the site of Lake Las Vegas, this desert area of Henderson was pretty unremarkable, a mostly remote tract that was purchased by developer Ronald Boedekker in the 1980s. Boedekker saw an opportunity to build something akin to what he saw on a trip to Lake Como, with the desert mountains framing the glistening water in the vein of the Italian Alps. A 4,800-foot dam was constructed to make the reservoir, which gets a constant water supply from Lake Mead, itself a beautiful but dangerous park destination. With the lake established, luxury resorts and residences began rising up around its shores. Two sprawling resorts sit by the lake: the Hilton Lake Las Vegas and the Westin Lake Las Vegas. An area called The Village is a cluster of fine dining restaurants and boutiques in an Italian-like square. Meanwhile, on the lake itself, there are two marinas, private beaches, and a replica of the Ponte Vecchio Bridge.
Plan a trip to Lake Las Vegas
From the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas is a 30-minute drive away. While some of the activities and amenities surrounding the lake are reserved for guests or private members, you don't necessarily need to be a resort guest to spend a day here. One of the most popular draws to the lake is The Village, where anyone can come for some Mediterranean-style shopping and dining overlooking the Lake Las Vegas Marina. You could grab some gelato at Bellalinda Gelateria Italiana, then go for a stroll over the model Ponte Vecchio. Maximize the Italian fantasy with a dinner at Luna Rossa, The Village's signature Italian restaurant with a stacked pizza and pasta menu. Though downtown Las Vegas may be known as the world's best city for nightlife, you can enjoy the night at Lake Las Vegas, too — grab drinks at The Pub or party on a night cruise.
Visitors can also enjoy the water at Lake Las Vegas Water Sports, which provides rentals for paddleboards, kayaks, and electric boats, as well as e-foil lessons. Though there's no formal public boat launch, paddlers can access the lake from a parking lot on its east side near the marina. Lake Las Vegas was designed with hiking and biking opportunities in mind, too, ranging from the 2.7-mile North Shore Paver Loop to the easy 0.7-mile Village Loop.
If you do plan to stay overnight, being a guest at one of the two hotel resorts comes with added perks. At the Westin, guests get access to a two-level pool, private beach, and two championship golf courses. Hilton guests can wander through its gorgeous Florentine gardens or get pampered at the Spa Ravella.