Las Vegas' Manmade Lake Is A Charming, Idyllic Homage To Italy's Immaculate Lake Como

From its own Eiffel Tower replica to the Italian-inspired Bellagio, one of many hotels Nevada claims as some of the world's largest, Las Vegas has an architectural talent for imitation. Some of these attractions might feel more kitsch than charming when wedged in the busy chaos of the Las Vegas Strip, but that's not the case for the lakefront enclave inspired by Italy's Lake Como.

Lake Las Vegas, the name given to this Mediterranean-themed development, has a more natural setting than the landmarks of the Strip, located about a 30-minute drive east of downtown Las Vegas in Henderson. With its European-style town square and waterfront villas surrounded by greenery, Lake Las Vegas is both a luxurious getaway and a unique achievement of desert engineering.

Before becoming the site of Lake Las Vegas, this desert area of Henderson was pretty unremarkable, a mostly remote tract that was purchased by developer Ronald Boedekker in the 1980s. Boedekker saw an opportunity to build something akin to what he saw on a trip to Lake Como, with the desert mountains framing the glistening water in the vein of the Italian Alps. A 4,800-foot dam was constructed to make the reservoir, which gets a constant water supply from Lake Mead, itself a beautiful but dangerous park destination. With the lake established, luxury resorts and residences began rising up around its shores. Two sprawling resorts sit by the lake: the Hilton Lake Las Vegas and the Westin Lake Las Vegas. An area called The Village is a cluster of fine dining restaurants and boutiques in an Italian-like square. Meanwhile, on the lake itself, there are two marinas, private beaches, and a replica of the Ponte Vecchio Bridge.