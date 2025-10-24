How To Spot The Fastest TSA Line At The Airport Every Time

When you're running late for your flight, the last thing you need are further delays and, as many of us have experienced, TSA lines can really be pretty unpredictable. This is especially true if you're traveling from the top worst airports in all of America for TSA wait times. Even when using our best judgment, looks can be deceiving, and shorter lines don't always translate to quicker security checks.

There are a few travel hacks you can do ahead of your flight. One is to enroll in TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, or services like CLEAR, which uses biometric data to verify a passenger's identity ultimately letting them skip the ID checkpoint ahead of security. At the time of publication, CLEAR is available at more than 60 airports around the world.

If you aren't enrolled in any sort of program to help you skip the line, there are still a few ways you can optimize your time. Pack your electronics and liquids in a way that makes them easily accessible when it's your turn to prep your bags at security. Wearing slip-on shoes and removing belts and jewelry ahead of time is also helpful. You may also want to take a look around to gauge how quickly travelers are moving. For example, families and those with disabilities often need a bit more time to go through the process.