The Cleanest Lake In Wisconsin Is A Crystal-Clear Gem Perfect With Endless Activities And Beauty
If you're traveling around northern Wisconsin, you'll find a lake at nearly every turn. Some of Wisconsin's most incredible lakes for the perfect Midwest vacation lie within the town of Land O' Lakes, which boasts over 100 of these bodies of water. The showstopper, though, is Black Oak Lake. This 564-acre wonder resides in the heart of Wisconsin's Northwoods and has over 7 miles of shoreline decorated with a mix of cottages, boat houses, and trees for pretty waterside views. Visitors can bring a kayak and set sail from the local boat launch or just pack a towel and relax on the public beach. Those who decide to take a dip here might notice that they can see quite deep underwater; that's because Black Oak Lake is considered the cleanest lake in Wisconsin.
The lake's water is so clear that you can typically see it plunge over 30 feet deep, according to the Black Oak Lake Preservation Foundation (BOLPF). This clarity is measured using a technique called Secchi disk reading, which involves putting a disk into water and measuring the depth at which it's no longer visible. Some readings in Black Oak Lake have reached over 50 feet in depth.
These clarity measurements may not have been possible without the BOLPF, which has organized to protect the lake's shores from development and pollution since the 1970s. The foundation still actively coordinates efforts to preserve the water's quality and occasionally hosts fun lakefront events like picnics and boat parades. Today, most of Black Oak Lake's shores remain beautifully wild and free from human alteration. Framed by a dense wall of the Northwoods' hardwoods, the lake's north side is especially untamed.
Plan your trip to Wisconsin's Black Oak Lake
Black Oak Lake's main public access point is its beach and boat launch area on the south side. You can get there in about an hour by car from Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport, which provides daily flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and summer flights connecting to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
During your visit to Black Oak Lake, the town of Rhinelander can be a good place to post up overnight for those who prefer more commercial and retail options than the Land O' Lakes area, which is mostly woodlands and has under 1,000 residents. If you want to stay a bit closer to the lake, you could head to Minocqua, a world-class Wisconsin town with unique water thrills, which is about a 50-minute drive away. Travelers who enjoy a more rustic retreat will find some lovely cabin stays around Land O' Lakes itself, including an Airbnb-listed property that's right on Black Oak Lake.
The public beach has a buoyed swimming area, with bathrooms and changing rooms on-site. Paddlers and boaters can launch from the adjacent boat ramp. The eastern side of the lake is the deepest, ideal for scenic cruising with wide water views, while the water gets shallower on the west, better for gentle paddling. Fishers will find an ample population of panfish, largemouth and smallmouth bass, and northern pike. You may also want to bring binoculars to see some of the wildlife that calls the lake home, such as loons. However, if you're interested in seeing more of the Northwoods' wild side, head to the giant Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, which has over 800 miles of trails and can be reached in an hour and 20 minutes from Black Oak Lake by car.