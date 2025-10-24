Oregon's Riverfront State Park With A Pretty Beach And Cozy Cabins Is A Camping, Fishing, And Hiking Forest Haven
Oregon's incredible scenery stretches from the stunning Cannon Beach to Hells Canyon, the deepest canyon in America. At the heart of the state, where the high deserts of central and eastern Oregon collide with the scenic Cascades, you'll find the picturesque Deschutes River, snaking its way 252 miles to the Columbia, and the picturesque LaPine State Park. Whether your outdoor adventure of choice is listening to an aquatic symphony on the rocks as you cast your fly rod or exploring some of central Oregon's incredible natural scenery, you'll have a beautiful setting for your peaceful or active weekend away from the hustle and bustle.
LaPine State Park was gradually acquired by the state over a 15-year period by trading land with Federal agencies and purchasing land from private landowners. The park encompasses over 2,300 acres nestled between two rivers and miles of trails, a picnic and beach area, and a large camping area with full RV hookups and charming cabins. While most visitors come during the warmer months, the park is also a popular winter destination for snowshoeing and Nordic skiing. Unlike state parks in other states, LaPine is free to access for the day, no matter what season you visit.
The state park is approximately 27 miles outside of bustling Bend, where craft beer, adventures, and art unite. If you're visiting from outside the state, the nearby Redmond Airport (RDM) offers commercial flights throughout the West and is an easy 45-minute drive away. Travelers who need basic camping supplies or food for a picnic lunch can grab them in the small town of La Pine, just south of the park's main entrance on U.S. 97.
Camping in LaPine State Park
Travelers who are looking to relax on the Deschutes River should bring along their fishing rods and creek stompers, as the section of the Deschutes River that meanders through LaPine State Park is well-known for an abundance of brown trout. Near the camping area, you'll find a boat ramp for tubes, canoes, or paddleboards, where you can float the day away or paddle toward the oldest tree in the state. Oregon's answer to the iconic "General Sherman" is "Big Red," a 500-year-old 168-foot-tall Ponderosa Pine with a circumference of nearly 29 feet. The tree has survived natural disasters, disease, and was likely spared due to being fire-damaged, despite being a giant since before Oregon was a state.
Campsites at LaPine State Park can be reserved up to six months in advance, and each of the three campsites has hot showers and full restrooms from April to mid-October. If you're tent camping for multiple days, the park's south loop campground also provides a communal kitchen and refrigerator. Visitors who are looking for more comfort can rent one of the park's pet-friendly or universally accessible cabins, open throughout the year. The single-room rustic cabins sleep four guests and have electricity, heat, and a picnic table. Two-room deluxe cabins can accommodate up to five guests and feature a shower and a small kitchenette. Note that at the time of writing, all open fires are currently banned at LaPine State Park. Devices with an on-off valve are allowed, provided they are used only in designated camping and cooking areas.
Central Oregon's hidden gems
If you're looking for a quieter part of the state park (not to mention its hidden gem), hike or bike up the gentle Fall River Loop Trail to Fall River Falls on the north side of the park. And don't forget your travel fly rod; the Fall River is one of the best rivers for fly fishing with barbless hooks (no spinning) in the state — it's forgiving for beginners as well, as many fish are hatchery-raised and released. Don't forget the bug spray, as the mosquitoes are known to be vicious.
While LaPine has 14 miles of gorgeous trails for the whole family, intrepid hikers won't want to miss exploring a sliver of the jaw-dropping 1.6-million-acre Deschutes National Forest, a true paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Within this incredibly diverse forest, you'll find ancient forests, volcanoes, caves, and pure mountain lakes. For a jaw-dropping view, hike the 6.1-mile trail to the top of Paulina Peak. Despite being an incredible challenge, the views of the Newberry Volcano caldera, high deserts, and the Cascades are a gorgeous reward for your effort. Bring plenty of water and food, and plan to start in the morning, as afternoon thunderstorms are common in the summer.
For a less physically intense, one-of-a-kind outdoor experience, visit the Lava River Caves north of the park. These volcanic lava tubes are among the longest in the state and are home to bat colonies, with temperatures inside around 42 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring a headlamp and make a reservation in advance at Recreation.gov. Another option is to head south down U.S. 97 past La Pine to the Klamath Basin, an under-the-radar region for wine and delectable farm-to-table dining experiences.