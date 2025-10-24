Oregon's Riverfront State Park With A Pretty Beach And Cozy Cabins Is A Camping, Fishing, And Hiking Forest Haven

Oregon's incredible scenery stretches from the stunning Cannon Beach to Hells Canyon, the deepest canyon in America. At the heart of the state, where the high deserts of central and eastern Oregon collide with the scenic Cascades, you'll find the picturesque Deschutes River, snaking its way 252 miles to the Columbia, and the picturesque LaPine State Park. Whether your outdoor adventure of choice is listening to an aquatic symphony on the rocks as you cast your fly rod or exploring some of central Oregon's incredible natural scenery, you'll have a beautiful setting for your peaceful or active weekend away from the hustle and bustle.

LaPine State Park was gradually acquired by the state over a 15-year period by trading land with Federal agencies and purchasing land from private landowners. The park encompasses over 2,300 acres nestled between two rivers and miles of trails, a picnic and beach area, and a large camping area with full RV hookups and charming cabins. While most visitors come during the warmer months, the park is also a popular winter destination for snowshoeing and Nordic skiing. Unlike state parks in other states, LaPine is free to access for the day, no matter what season you visit.

The state park is approximately 27 miles outside of bustling Bend, where craft beer, adventures, and art unite. If you're visiting from outside the state, the nearby Redmond Airport (RDM) offers commercial flights throughout the West and is an easy 45-minute drive away. Travelers who need basic camping supplies or food for a picnic lunch can grab them in the small town of La Pine, just south of the park's main entrance on U.S. 97.