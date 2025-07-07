Southern Oregon's Sun-Soaked Region Offers Fabulous Farm-To-Table Dining, Wine, Mountains, And Wild Beauty

When sun seekers head to the West Coast, they're often drawn to the surf-licked beaches of San Diego or the luxurious oceanfront homes of Malibu (if the budget allows, of course). The Beaver State is oft-overlooked because it's got a bit of a rep for constant precipitation, and there's a raindrop of truth to that — Portland, Oregon, gets around 36 inches of annual rain on average compared to San Francisco's 23.6 inches. But there's a region in Southern Oregon that clocks over 300 days of sunshine every year and offers oodles of outdoorsy pursuits to match. It's name? The Klamath Basin.

The region ranges from the eastern front of the Oregon Cascades across high desert plains, straddling its namesake river as it flows south over the state line into California. The land is rich in natural resources, peppered with lakes, carved through by tributary rivers, and famed for its fertile soils. It's hardly a wonder that it's risen to become one of the hubs of Oregon's local food movement — there are more organic farm shops and foodie ranches here than you can shake Klamath potato at!

The so-called "City of Sunshine" that is Klamath Falls is the hub of the whole area. That's just a 90-minute drive from the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport, which has some short-haul links to other U.S. destinations. It's also the same distance to Interstate 5, which can help you get to the Klamath Basin from Portland in roughly 4.5 hours or in from Sacramento in just under five hours.