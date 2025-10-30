This Hidden Florida Beach Is A Photographer's Dream With Its Driftwood Views And Coastal Beauty

Imagine walking along a desolate beach, surrounded by skeleton-like trees scattered along its sandy shores. It probably sounds like a scene in a post-apocalyptic movie, but in reality you're at Boneyard Beach, along the northern coast of Florida. Boneyard Beach is located in Big Talbot Island Sate Park, 28 miles from Jacksonville International Airport. This isn't your typical Florida beach, with jet skis and bikini-clad beachgoers. You won't find any lifeguards, and swimming is particularly discouraged because of strong currents. This is a hidden, unadulterated sanctuary where you can stroll along the remote coast and really appreciate the wonders nature has to offer.

Located on one of Florida's last undeveloped barrier islands full of wildlife and coastal trails, Boneyard Beach is a must-visit spot when you're near. Folks might be familiar with neighboring Jacksonville, Florida's coastal resort city with water thrills and an art scene, but few have wandered beyond Jacksonville's urban sprawl to Boneyard Beach. Not even Jacksonville's moss-draped, riverfront neighborhood of Mandarin can compare to the awesome, yet unsettling, beauty of this stretch of coastline. The dead oak trees bleached from the sun give the beach its peculiar name, since the dead trees resemble scattered bones.

To arrive at the beach, visitors have to hike half a mile along a sandy trail in the woods, so you'll want to bring comfortable shoes and plenty of insect repellent. You definitely want to bring a camera — or your phone — to capture the spectacular alien-like backdrop you are about to witness. Once you arrive at the beach, the eerie landscape takes you by surprise, opening up into a spectacular graveyard of trees along the sandy coastline.