New York City Opens Secret Attractions To The Public For A Limited Time
New Yorkers and visitors alike can go behind the scenes of some of the Big Apple's most impressive attractions and sites this weekend as the city kicks off its annual Open House New York (OHNY) celebration. The three-day-long festival, known as OHNY Weekend, begins on October 17 and runs through October 19. More than 300 under-the-radar locations across New York City's five boroughs (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island) will open their doors to the general public during this limited time, allowing curious folks to explore secret venues and spaces that are usually off-limits.
A synopsis for the event states that various new buildings, infrastructure facilities, parks, performance spaces, and workshops are all inviting the public to stop by and look around. Some of the destinations require tickets, which can be purchased on Eventbrite.
However, if you haven't snagged your spot yet, you may be out of luck. Virtually all of the ticketed attractions appear to have already sold-out online. Fret not, because more than 160 of the locations are available for drop-ins and don't require a reservation to see. "New York never feels more generous than during Open House New York Weekend, when 1,400 volunteers show tens of thousands of visitors their corners of the city," Kristin LaBuz, OHNY's executive director, said in a statement. "There's a site for everyone, so take your child, your grandparent, or your best friend to check one out."
The boroughs come alive in NYC
You may think you've scoured every corner of New York City, but there's definitely still more to see. Now in its 23rd year, OHNY Weekend is unlocking some of the most hidden gems throughout the five boroughs. Here's a little preview of what you can expect at the drop-in locations that don't require any reservations. Over on Staten Island, where you'll find one of New York City's least-crowded swim beaches, you can tour the historic residence and surrounding waterfront grounds of the late Alice Austen, one of the first female photographers in America.
Venture over to the historic streets of the Bronx to admire more than a dozen murals painted in the late 1930s that adorn the walls of the Bronx General Post Office. Head across the borough to the New York Botanical Garden, which could easily rival any of the best botanical gardens in America. The 250-acre site is hosting a special open house featuring tours that delve into the facility's various scientific initiatives.
Some of the other exciting spaces on the reservation-free list include the shuttered Brooklyn Banks at Gotham Park, the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park, Hudson River Park's Wetlab, and Radio Park at Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan. Dive into the mechanics of wind power at WindScape Brooklyn, learn about glassblowing at Brooklyn Glass, or tour the galleries and studios that have sprung up in the old Brooklyn Army Terminal. The experiences are all but endless. How's that for a New York minute?