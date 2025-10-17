New York City Opens Secret Attractions To The Public For A Limited Time

New Yorkers and visitors alike can go behind the scenes of some of the Big Apple's most impressive attractions and sites this weekend as the city kicks off its annual Open House New York (OHNY) celebration. The three-day-long festival, known as OHNY Weekend, begins on October 17 and runs through October 19. More than 300 under-the-radar locations across New York City's five boroughs (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island) will open their doors to the general public during this limited time, allowing curious folks to explore secret venues and spaces that are usually off-limits.

A synopsis for the event states that various new buildings, infrastructure facilities, parks, performance spaces, and workshops are all inviting the public to stop by and look around. Some of the destinations require tickets, which can be purchased on Eventbrite.

However, if you haven't snagged your spot yet, you may be out of luck. Virtually all of the ticketed attractions appear to have already sold-out online. Fret not, because more than 160 of the locations are available for drop-ins and don't require a reservation to see. "New York never feels more generous than during Open House New York Weekend, when 1,400 volunteers show tens of thousands of visitors their corners of the city," Kristin LaBuz, OHNY's executive director, said in a statement. "There's a site for everyone, so take your child, your grandparent, or your best friend to check one out."